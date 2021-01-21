It was teased last year, and this week Collings Guitars and premier guitarist Julian Lage announce a new signature electric model- the 470 JL. This beautiful guitar is designed “from the sound up to match the exacting needs of one of the world’s preeminent guitarists.”

Watch the videos below where Lage discuss the process of working with the Collings team and puts the guitar through its paces in performance:

The guitar is available in three two-tone color options: Black, Blonde or Sunburst. Common features to the models include fully hollow, trestle-block design, solid mahogany body with maple laminate top, Ron Ellis Ellisonic pickups, Bigsby B3 vibrato, pinned ebony bridge base with tune-o-matic saddle top and nylon saddles and a 470 haircut peghead.

Collings Guitars 470 JL (Blonde)

Collings Guitars 470 JL (Black)

Collings Guitars 470 JL (Sunburst)

The 470 JL carries a list price of $6,600 and is available through authorized Collings retailers.

Collings website: https://www.collingsguitars.com/electric-guitars/470-jl/