Córdoba Introduces The Protégé Matiz Guitar

Córdoba introduces the new Protégé Matiz Guitar line, a nylon-strung guitar available in four brightly colored designs guaranteed to shake up the traditional impression of a nylon guitar.
The Matiz series combines maple accents and traditional tone woods in four eye-catching colors: Aqua, Coral, Pale Sky, and Classic Blue. Features of the Matiz series include spruce top and mahogany back and sides which provide the projection and warmth associated with a nylon string guitar. A maple headplate, bridge, and full-scale fretboard give the C1 Matiz an all-new look and add to its tone. A satin polyurethane finish provides a layer of protection against nicks and scratches, while the ghost rosette allows the colored tops of the C1 Matiz to shine.
Each Córdoba Protégé Matiz Guitar includes a color-matched gig bag made of recycled nylon.
Full specs: https://www.cordobaguitars.com/matiz/@media (max-width: 767px) {.aksdsvfhh-title{font-size: 26px !important;}.aksdsvfhh-info{padding: 0 20px 6px !important;width: 100% !important;}.aksdsvfhh-img{width: 46% !important;position: relative !important;right: 0 !important;top: 0 !important;bottom: 0 !important;margin: 20px;}.aksdsvfhh-img img{position: relative !important;}.aksdsvfhh-block{align-items: flex-start !important;flex-direction: column !important;}}