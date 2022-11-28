Missing out on Black Friday deals is a thing of the past. Not only do deals last a couple of days after Friday, but they continue (and get better) the following Monday. Cyber Monday deals range from 10-80% off gear and accessories. Don’t miss out today. Here are 10 of our favorite Cyber Monday music deals.

1. Shure SM57 Dynamic Instrument Microphone

Now thru December 4 shop Guitar Center for Cyber Monday deals. Take advantage of 30% off gear. Guitar Center notes that most Cyber Monday deals ship for free! While you shop early, be sure to consider buying microphones for the new year. Save 10% on a Shure SM57 mic. It’s the ultimate instrument microphone for percussion — it isolates drums and reduces background noise for clean audio and rich vocal pickup. A drummer gave it a 5-star rating and wrote, “We were very glad, especially with comments after the gig such as, “the drums sounded very professional.” I highly recommend these to anybody because not only are they great for live gigs, but also when recording. We just finished recording our demo and can’t believe how well the drums sound.” Get it for under $90 today.

2. Victrola Retro Record Player

Vinyl lovers, rejoice. Here’s a perfect retro-style record player you’re bound to fall in love with. Seriously, if your vinyl collection is your pride and joy you have to have a record player that’s worth showing off as well. It features a 3-speed turntable and also works as a radio and Bluetooth speaker. You can also use a USB to play music from non-Bluetooth devices. Choose from 4 different colors. This record player is normally $150 but is on sale for $108.88.

3. Roland V-Drums TD-1DMK Drum Set

This Roland V-Drum Set is normally $700 but is on sale for $549.99. I bought this set recently, and wow that’s a steal. You still have to buy a kick pedal and a throne, so what you save on Cyber Monday can go towards more gear to complete the set. And of course, you can bet you’ll find a pedal and throne on sale, too. This kit is great for beginners, especially adults. With 15 preset drum kits and a built-in metronome, you’re bound for improvement. No delayed hits and true-to-life drumming will make practice fun. Great for a realistic drumming experience, it doesn’t get better than Roland.

4. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)

These Airpods are worth checking out. If you’re looking for a pair of affordable quality earphones, this is where to start. The AirPods Pro offers noise cancellation, and transparency mode, and is sweat and water-resistant. These are perfect for everyday use and working out. Enjoy more than 24 hours of total listening time. Get them for under $160 for a limited time.

5. Topvision Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Topvision projectors and speakers get lots of love from music and movie enthusiasts, especially this portable Bluetooth speaker. The speaker is 100% waterproof, making it a great speaker for outdoor fun (camping, beach days, and more). Charging and pairing it to your devices is simple. With a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, you’ll have it paired to devices within 50 feet in no time. As for charging, it uses a USB-C port, so ditch the batteries. It offers 12 hours of total playtime and has terrific 360-degree sound. It’s under $22 this week.

6. Vekkia Sheet Music Stand with Carrying Bag

A stand for your sheet music is a must, especially if you’re a beginner learning how to read music. They’re also great to keep around in music studios for songwriting and students. Save over $6 on this stand that’s adjustable from 32 to 56 inches. It’ll last a long time, thanks to anti-rust technology. It also comes with a carrying bag to keep it safe as you travel to and from home, school, or band practice. It’s super easy to assemble and one fan said it’s a great pick for outdoor gigs. Get it today for $33.59.

7. Evans RealFeel Practice Pad 6 in.

Consider this 6-inch practice pad for practice on the go. Some may prefer the 12-inch pad, but if you’re looking for a practice pad under $20, this is the best bang for the buck. The Evans RealFeel practice pad has a great rebound. It’s truly a great gift for drummers of all levels. Perfecting wrist and finger control here will make all the difference when it’s time to get on the kit.

8. Ernie Ball Earthwood Medium Light Phosphor Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings 4 pack

Ernie Ball is everything and more when it comes to quality guitar strings. They’re loved by some of your heroes and you’ll soon see why. These strings are warm and have excellent projection. So, dig up that guitar from the storage and put some new strings on it. Grab a 4-pack today for $21.99.

9. All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

If you’re looking for a quality audio experience via smart speaker, you can’t go wrong with Amazon’s Echo Dot. You can use Alexa for lots of help, but nothing beats asking your new smart speaker to play music as you clean, cook, or lounge in bed. Clear vocals and a deep bass throughout the house are a simple pleasure for all music lovers. Get it for $24.99.

10. Shure SE215-CL Sound Isolating Earphones – Clear

It may be tempting to drop an entire paycheck on a pair of custom IEMs, but before you do that, consider an affordable pair of isolating earphones. Shure has a pair on sale for under $100 today. You’ll be able to enjoy your music and tune out ambient noise. Guitarists and drummers love them, plus, you can also wear them while you work out or run errands.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.