PRESS RELEASE:

FARMINGDALE, New York – D’Addario Accessories is thrilled to announce the launch of the Backline Gear Transport Pack, available now.

Designed from the ground up, the D’Addario Backline Gear Transport Pack is the ultimate solution for players on the move. With more than eight specialized storage and transport compartments built right in, the Gear Transport Pack makes getting everything to the gig – and keeping it safe along the way – painless and intuitive.

It’s heavy construction, water-resistant zippers, and comfort-padded contact points mean you can arrive confident, comfortable, and ready to play.

Compartments include:

Modular cable filing system

Small and large accessory compartments

Microphone and Mic Stand storage

Discrete Laptop/tablet storage

The Backline Gear Transport Pack will be available now. Pricing is $325 retail, $199.99 (MAP)

D’Addario Backline Gear Transport Pack