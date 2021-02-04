D’Addario aims to change the pedalboard market and satisfy effects-loving guitarists’ desire for more pedals with the introduction of the XPND pedalboard. As its names suggests, the XPND literally expands and adds more space to a player’s effects board via patented telescoping technology.

Set to hit retail stores in late spring, this newly designed unit is available in two different configurations, providing lots of flexibility. The one row unit uses two-rails for pedal placement, while the two-row unit uses four rails. When closed, for example, the one row version can handle around 4 or 5 average sized pedals. Expanding the XPND 1 to its full size will accommodate nearly twice as many pedals, depending on size.

D’Addario XPND

The board is constructed using aircraft-quality rails that easily adjust in and out. There’s also a unique cable management system which uses hook and loop fastener tape to keep the board neat, eliminating unsightly tangled cables. Velcro is already installed on the unit’s rail system for securing pedals.

D’Addario went back to the drawing board in designing the XPND, focusing on the frustrations many players have when they’ve run out of space on their pedalboard. “This has been one of the most challenging and rewarding innovation projects our team has ever completed,” states Jim D’Addario, Chief Innovation Officer. “This is truly a game-changer.”

Two optional accessories are available with the XPND. A Pedal Riser adds even more vertical coverage, allowing the player to elevate individual pedals that may be hard to access. Also available is a Backline XPND Pedalboard Transporter bag for both models. The Transporter bag is similar to D’Addario’s well-received Backline Gear Transport Pack (reviewed here), using the same construction parts and material. The customizable partitions easily adjust to create a uniquely snug and secure fit and will adapt quickly to any sized pedalboard.

The XPND 1 retails for $79.99 and the XPND 2 retails for $169.99. The optional Transporter bag pricing is $69.99 and $139.99, respectively.

D’Addario website: https://www.daddario.com/xpnd