D’Addario expands its popular XT string line to a wider range of instruments. First introduced in 2019 and designed for extended life and tone longevity, the strings are now available for Resophonic Guitar, 7-string guitar, 6-string Bass and Baritone Acoustic. Players who prefer buying in bulk or individual strings are in luck, as XT is now sold as multipacks for Electric and Acoustic, as well as individual Nickel-Plated Steel, Phosphor Bronze and Plain Steel singles.

D’Addario XT Strings

The strings feature high carbon steel cores and the manufacturer’s most popular alloys with an extended lifespan treatment on every string in the set, giving players enhanced break resistance, pitch stability, and long-lasting performance – all while preserving the tone and feel of their favorite uncoated strings.

This launch will also feature D’Addario’s new 100% recyclable packaging, including the newly resealable VCI bag.

The new XT items are available now. Pricing begins at $14.99 MAP for Single sets and $34.99 MAP for 3-Packs.

To learn more, please visit: http://ddar.io/xt.ext.pr