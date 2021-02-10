D’Addario updates one of their popular accessories with the release of the new Chromatic Pedal Tuner+, available now.

The tuner uses a high-quality signal buffer to maintain the sound across long cable runs and prevent signal loss through the effect chain. It also includes a programmable countdown timer to keep track of your set of session time. According to D’Addario, the 32-bit processor gives the user unmatched speed and response when tuning.

MAP Price on the Chromatic Pedal Tuner+ is $119.99.

To learn more please visit: http://ddar.io/PedalTunerPlus.PR