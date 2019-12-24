If there’s one thing the translantatic electronic music duo BOII knows, it’s the challenges that arise because of distance.



On their new song “Footwork,” the duo express what it takes to move past those challenges, take risks and be free with someone special.



The track is described in a press release as a “‘you and me against the world’ narrative; the kind of story where you want to leave everything behind and find yourself a world away from the reality that is now.”



Basing the track on his own personal struggles with distance, singer-songwriter Adam Welsh and one half of BOII wrote the song with his wife in mind.



“’Footwork’ has a lot of personal resonance because it’s partially about my wife. We were texting long distance when I was in New York writing the song. We finally went on our first date when I got back to London and now we’re married!” said Welsh.



The duo even struggle with distance in their own creative partnership, with Welsh working across the ocean in London while producer Joshua Hoisington works out of Brooklyn.



The pair originally met in lower east side New York City, where Welsh awed Hoisington at a theater play. An award-winning sound designer and playwright, Welsh sang a Cherokee proverb that would become the foundation for the group BOII.



“‘When You Were Born’—When you were born you cried / And the world rejoiced / Live your life so that when you die / The world cries and you rejoice.”



After singing this proverb on stage, Hoisington approached Welsh and the two began collaborating although they were nearly 3,000 miles apart.



The result is BOII, an electronic-pop duo who clearly refuses to be defined by one sub genre or style of electronica. The single “Footwork,” from their upcoming EP slated to release in the spring of 2020, illustrates the groups ability to weave between styles and ideas while maintaining a clear vision.



Between verses and choruses the song moves through lush, dreamy synth soundscapes on the verse to driving anthemic pop choruses, with ethereal production throughout and gentle vocals atop it all.



The duo captures a seamless blend between pop and electronica on their new song, with a style influenced by electronic pop giants such as The Chainsmokers or Marshmello.



With a great year behind them after several shows with fellow tour mate Sofi Tucker, the duo is looking to expand their reach and music in 2020 with the EP coming out soon.

