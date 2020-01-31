Daily Discovery: Dream Folk Duo Sea Offs Releases Blossoming New Single, “Will (You)”

On Friday, the modern folk duo Sea Offs released a new single, an expressive tune by the name of “Will (You).” The song is the first released from the band’s forthcoming EP, En Route, which will drop on March 27.

Sea Offs formed after members Olivia Price and Rashmit Arora discovered a shared love for atmospheric folk music in college. Price hails from Pittsburg and Arora from Mumbai, India. Since debuting in 2016, the duo has gone on to play shows alongside the likes of Girlpol, Pinegrove, Hop Along, Frankie Cosmos and more.

Which fits, considering how similar those artists are to the sonic soundscapes that Sea Offs craft. On “Will (You),” a foundation of moody guitars — paired with amazingly natural drums — continuously builds into a powerful climax. The whole song fits into one smooth arch and genuinely feels like a journey to listen to. But the element that most makes “Will (You)” an impactful number is Price’s lyrics and subsequent performance of them.

“I wrote this song because I realized three years too late into an on-again-off-again fling that I was searching for emotional stability in a very physically-motivated relationship,” Price told American Songwriter. “Essentially the song was my way of coming to terms with the fact that I would never be that person’s person in the way I had dreamt up, and that the longer I would spend trying to become the impossible, the more I would lose myself in the process.”

“That the best validation comes from the self and not from a romantic partner,” Price continued. “People are fallible and so imperfect, and when you’re dating (at least in your mid-twenties,) it feels like everyone is on a different page and most are afraid to be honest. It leads to a lot of unintentional hurt. I hope this song reminds whomever needs to hear it that they deserve emotional intimacy as well.”

Listen to Sea Off’s new single, “Will (You)” below: