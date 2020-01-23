On Thursday, London-based band Sorry unveiled their newest release, a beefy and energetic song entitled “More.” It is the third single from the band’s forthcoming debut album, 925, which will be out March 27 via Domino Records.

Co-produced by James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya), 925 marks the first major release from Sorry — a band that consists of best friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen. Working out of North London, Lorenz and O’Bryen have developed a sound that is trailblazing an exciting new wave of indie while still retaining a uniquely British identity. The result is dark, creative, powerful and incredibly exciting.

“More” fits into this cannon perfectly. With a booming, driving rhythm section and guitars that are both dreamy and fuzzy, Sorry makes juxtaposition sound beautiful and irresistible.

That juxtaposition being between the brute, rambunctious energy and the concise, melodic writing — which are blended together into an undeniably radical sound. When you take a break from headbanging along with the punchy drum fills to really appreciate the intricacies of the guitar’s countermelody, you’ll see what I mean.

The music video for “More” — which was directed by Lorenz and Jasper Cable-Alexander — also demonstrates this juxtaposition and proves that minimalism can be a tremendous conduit for expressing emotions and ideas.

All this combined makes “More” and the upcoming record, 925, very exciting news.

Watch the music video for “More” by Sorry below: