Dan Wilson Releases “Sunshine” For His Song of the Month

Grammy-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released a new song “Sunshine” following his announcement last year that he will begin releasing a new song each month in lieu of full length album in 2019.

These songs, which include “Too Much ii,” “A Modest Proposal,” “The Rules,” “Fly Safe,” “Uncanny Valley” and “We Ain’t Telling,” follow the release of his critically-acclaimed 2017 solo album Re-Covered where he revisited songs he wrote with other artists including Adele, Chris Stapleton and others.

“I wrote ‘Sunshine’ with Mondo Cozmo a few years ago when we were getting to know each other. He was laughing about how his only goal with this song was to write a song that sounded like Semisonic. Mission accomplished, I’d say,” explains Dan Wilson. “For me the lyrics relate to my relocation to Los Angeles, what that feels like for me sometimes, and the isolation of being in a gigantic city far from my original home.”



As a highly sought after songwriter and producer, Wilson continues to collaborate with a stylistically diverse array of artists. Recently, collaborations include “Lovers Never Die” from Celine Dion’s new album Courage out today, Phantogram, Leon Bridges, Rhye, Mondo Cozmo, James Bay and more.



For the last four years, Wilson has been publishing a video series titled Words & Music in Six Seconds. First via the now defunct Vine and now on Instagram, Wilson gives tidbits about songwriting, life, the creative process, working relationships, and lots more all in compact, 6-second videos.



Tour Dates:

12/6: Santa Monica, CA – McCabe’s Guitar Shop

1/17-18: South Walton, FL – 30A Songwriters Festival

5/16: Red Wing, MN – Sheldon Theatre