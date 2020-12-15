D’Angelico Guitars continues to deliver quality-looking guitars which offer great sound and playability. The two newest guitar models- the Deluxe Brighton LE And Deluxe Bedford SH LE – are limited to 50 pieces per color for each model, so those looking to buy better act soon.

D’Angelico Deluxe Brighton Limited Edition

The Deluxe Brighton Limited Edition is a curvy double-cutaway solid-body offering warm vintage tone. A player’s guitars, the deep cutaways provide easy access to the entire fingerboard and a lightweight body makes for a comfortable playing experience.

Features include Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4’s paired with a swamp ash body offer sweet, lush tone and endless sustain, while an ebony fingerboard with medium-jumbo frets on a natural satin neck make for premium feel. Now available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide.

Now available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut, and Matte Surf Green. US MAP $1499.99

D’Angelico Deluxe Brighton LE Demo

D’Angelico Deluxe Bedford SH LE

The Deluxe Bedford SH LE is a semi-hollow version of the manufacturer’s flagship solid-body style. The Bedford SH LE features two Seymour Duncan Five-Two’s in the neck and middle positions followed by a Seymour Duncan SM-1b mini-humbucker in the bridge, creating a full-bodied yet remarkably articulate tonal profile.

Now available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut, and Matte Surf Green, with only 50 pieces in each finish.

US MAP $1499.99