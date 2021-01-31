If your perception of a D’Angelico guitar is a high-end instrument with beautiful, ornate craftsmanship that only rich collectors can afford, you haven’t been following the guitar maker.

Over the last decade, the manufacturer has taken that quality ethos and applied it across a full line of guitars at all price points, while retaining their brand image and standards. Their new Premier Series LS Acoustics, announced at NAMM’s ‘Believe In Music’ week, represent the D’Angelico entry level series. Five different models are available, including cutaway/non-cutaway versions and a 12-string, each with an onboard preamp. Prices start at $299.99.

Here are the full details, taken from D’Angelico’s press announcement:

Premier Gramercy LS

D’Angelico Premier Gramercy LS

The Premier Gramercy LS is the flagship model in D’Angelico’s first collection of entry-level acoustics. Featuring a satin mahogany finish for a classic aesthetic and outstanding comfort, the Gramercy LS is a single-cutaway grand auditorium offering balanced, crystalline tone. A slim neck profile makes for remarkable comfort and playability for every player. Strapped with an onboard preamp and tuner, the Gramercy LS is perfectly equipped for the casual player or gigging musician. Available only in Natural Mahogany.

US MAP $299.99

Premier Lexington® LS

D’Angelico Premier Lexington LS

The Premier Lexington LS is an entry-level non-cutaway dreadnought boasting a big sound and remarkable value. Featuring a satin mahogany finish for a classic aesthetic and slim C-shape neck profile for maximum player comfort, the Lexington LS is an ideal instrument for the budding singer-songwriter—and an onboard preamp/tuner makes for a seamless transition to the stage. Equal parts chimey and rich in tone, the Lexington LS offers balance across the tonal spectrum. Available only in Natural Mahogany.

PREMIER FULTON® LS

D’Angelico Premier Fulton LS 12-String

The Premier Fulton LS is a 12-string grand auditorium promising exceptional player comfort. A 16-inch-wide grand auditorium body shape and slim-C neck shape guarantee ergonomic playability despite the larger nut width, while a satin mahogany body and neck finish make for a fresh, modern aesthetic. The Fulton LS’s tone is articulate and full across all twelve strings, while an onboard preamp and tuner makes for easy, true-to-tone amplification. Available only in Natural Mahogany.

US MAP $299.99

Premier Tammany

D’Angelico Premier Tammany

The Premier Tammany is a non-cutaway orchestra model informed by the past and built for today. Rich in its mid-range and crystal clear across the harmonic spectrum, the Tammany’s curvaceous body shape emanates warm tone while its solid spruce top promises rich sustain. The Tammany also offers exceptional comfort, with a slightly shallower upper bout depth and a slim profile on its satin-finished mahogany neck. Vintage-style appointments include antique hardware and a three-ring rosette. Available in Vintage Natural, Iced Tea Burst, and Trans Black Cherry Burst.

US MAP $499.99

Premier Bowery®

D’Angelico Premier Bowery

Revamped for 2020, the Premier Bowery is a performance-driven single-cutaway dreadnought offering big, articulate tone. A deep cutaway makes for easy access to the entire fingerboard, while a lightweight body design and satin unfinished neck create exceptional player comfort. Featuring a solid spruce top and mahogany neck, the Premier Bowery offers a rich mid-range with clear definition in the lows and highs. Vintage-style aesthetics include antique hardware, a minimal three-ring rosette and three new finishes—Vintage Natural, Iced Tea Burst and Trans Black Cherry Burst.

US MAP $499.99

Visit D’Angelico for more information: https://dangelicoguitars.com/guitars/premier-series/