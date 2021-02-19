Brooklyn guitarist and noted YouTube performer Joshua Turner takes a spin on the new D’Angelico Excel Tammany XT acoustic, a new addition to the guitar manufacturer’s 2021 product line. Watch Turner coax sweet tones out of the guitar in the video below.

Joshua Turner Demos the D’Angelico Excel Tammany XT

The Excel Tammany XT features solid mahogany back and sides, a solid sitka spruce top, and a pau ferro fingerboard with no inlays. Two other key features which contribute to its warm and resonant tone are its scalloped top bracing and a combination of darker and brighter tonewoods.

D’Angelico Excel Tammany XT in Vintage Sunburst

The Tammany XT diverts from the famed D’Angelico headstock, opting for a minimal Scroll-style headstock, a first for their acoustic line. A Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp/tuner allows for stage and record-ready performance.

D’Angelico Excel Tammany XT with Fishman electronics

The Tammany XT is available in Vintage Sunburst, Walnut Stain, and Vintage Natural.