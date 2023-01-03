Danielle Bradbery Announces Debut Headlining Tour: “I’m So Excited”

Danielle Bradbery welcomes 2023 on a high note with her debut headlining tour.

The singer reveals the nine-date A Special Place Tour. The trek, which borrows its name from Bradbery’s new single, kicks off February 23, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and runs through April 1, in the singer’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Additional cities Bradbery visits are Rosemont, Illinois; Grand Rapids, Michigan; New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, D.C.; Dallas, Texas; and Austin, Texas.

“I’m so excited to hit the road for my very first headline tour,” Bradbery said in a release. “I’ve built a show that I’m really proud of and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Tickets for A Special Place Tour are on sale Thursday, January 5, at 10 am local time via DanielleBradbery.com.

The anthemic “A Special Place,” available now, impacts country radio on February 13. The song was written by Maren Morris, Sasha Sloan, Shane McAnally, and Jimmy Robbins, and produced by Nathan Chapman and Derek Wells. Bradbery says it was the song’s title that initially intrigued her.

“The song is basically about those people that have screwed you over,” Bradbery said in a behind-the-song video. “It can be anything. It can be about any topic, really, which I love. I love songs that are very flexible like that and any listener can point it to their own story.

“It can be about a relationship, somebody that you used to work with, just anybody that has been that type of person in your life. … It’s not a song that’s in your face. It’s a mature way of saying, ‘Hey, you did this to me so I’m going to move on and let everyone else take care of you.’”

A complete list of Bradbery’s A Special Place Tour dates follows:

February 23 – HI-FI – Indianapolis, IN

February 24 – Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

February 25 – The Stache – Grand Rapids, MI

March 9 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

March 10 – MilkBoy – Philadelphia, PA

March 11 – The Hamilton – Washington, D.C.

March 30 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

March 31 – Antone’s Nightclub – Austin, TX

April 1 – Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

Photo by CeCe Dawson / Big Machine Label Group