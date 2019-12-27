Friday, December 27, 2019
Daughtry Unleashes Cover of Sia Track, “Alive”

GRAMMY® Award-nominated chart-topping Daughtry unleashes his cover of “Alive”—originally by Sia— following the season finale of FOX television show The Masked Singer.

As the Rottweiler, Chris delivered a show-stopping rendition of the song. The singer’s energetic and engaging performance instantly lit up the stage as his powerhouse voice carried the hook, “I’m alive,” to towering heights. Watch the performance HERE and reveal HERE.  

About the track, he commented, “I’ve always loved ‘Alive’ by Sia and have always wanted to cover it in some capacity. When I was trying to figure out what song I would do if I ever made it to the finale, I remember saying something about how ‘alive’ I felt when I was in the costume, and it hit me like a bolt of lightning, ‘Alive!’ That’s exactly what I feel. It says it all. That’s the song!’ There was no question. It really summed up my entire experience on the show.”

The studio version of “Alive” begins with sparse piano as Daughtry’s vocals immediately take hold on the opening line, “I was born in a thunderstorm.” The track builds into a stadium-size rock anthem upheld by a steady beat and thick guitars which adds another dimension to the original, amplifying its emotion and energy all around. “Alive” marks the first release under the band’s recently signed artist as label deal with ADA

Daughtry recently announced new spring 2020 headline tour dates that kick off on March 31st in West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall, rolling through major markets in the United States and Canada. The first round of shows will be available for purchase on Friday, December 20 at 10AM ET HERE. See current itinerary below.

The band is currently working on their six full-length and follow-up to 2018’s Cage To Rattle. The album soared to the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 as the band’s fifth consecutive Top 10 bow on the respective chart. 

Be on the lookout for more from Daughtry in 2020!

Daughtry Tour Dates 2020:
3/13/20 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall
3/20/20 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ballroom
3/21/20 – Laughlin, NV @ Harrah’s Laughlin @ Rio Vista Ampitheater
3/24/20 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
3/25/20 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre
3/27/20 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater
3/28/20 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theatre
3/30/20 – Moncton, NB @ Molson Canadian Centre @ Casino New Brunswick
4/17/20 – Onamia, MN @ Grand Casino Mille Lacs
4/19/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino @ Event Center
4/21/20 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Event Centre
4/24/20 – Marysville, WA @ Tulalip Resort Casino
5/8/20 – Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House
5/9/20 – Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre

