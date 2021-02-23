Dave Mustaine And Gibson Partner on New Electric And Acoustic Guitar Collection

Legendary guitarist Dave Mustaine goes big with today’s announcement of his new partnership with Gibson. Not only is the Megadeth founder and leader joining Gibson as a Brand Ambassador, he’ll also have a new variety of guitars available under the Dave Mustaine Collection moniker. The guitars will cross Gibson brands- Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer- and will also include acoustic and electric models.

As a Brand Ambassador, Mustaine joins the Gibson Artist Alliance, which, according to the manufacturer, “includes legendary musicians, innovative movers and shakers, and new talent–to share in thought leadership, research & development, mentorship of the next generation of players, as well as philanthropic endeavors.” Mustaine will also be featured in original content and special projects across all brands.

Watch Mustaine and Gibson Brands Cesar Gueikian discuss the partnership below:

Gibson Welcomes Dave Mustaine

Part of Mustaine’s decision in switching to Gibson harks back to his formative years as a teenager and discovering Kiss. “One of first albums I ever bought was Kiss Alive. On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by ‘Kiss uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best’. Period.”

“Years later, I’m still that same fan, but now I’ve been playing, touring, writing, and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement. As I was looking for a change in my guitars, I met with Cesar (Gueikian of Gibson Brands) and got his perspective on the vision and direction Gibson is taking. I saw passion, respect for the instruments, a focus on quality and a company that is led by guitar players. I feel I am finally at home with Gibson and I am proud of what we’re building together. I can’t wait for the world to get their hands on the new Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer Dave Mustaine Collection guitars. This is a dream come true for me, don’t #@!# wake me up.”

“It’s an honor to welcome icon, pioneer and visionary musician Dave Mustaine to the Gibson family as our brand ambassador”, said Cesar Gueikian of Gibson Brands. “Dave is one of the most influential metal icons and riff lords of all time, having paved the way for multiple generations of players to carry the flag for hard rock and heavy metal, from riff writers to shredders and everyone in between. Working with Dave is especially gratifying because he is a guitar nerd like me, who gets involved in every aspect of the development of the concepts and ideas we have been designing with him at the Gibson Lab. When I was as kid learning how to play guitar, I aspired to play Dave’s riffs and I was one of the fortunate fans who attended their Youthanasia Tour concert at Estadio Obras Sanitarias in 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the ‘Aguante Megadeth’ chant was born over the song Symphony of Destruction. That was an epic night that I will never forget. I look forward to bringing this partnership to life and unveiling the first stages of the Dave Mustaine Collection to the world.”

The first guitars feature some familiar-looking styles, including a Flying V, one of his mainstays in his arsenal.

The Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in Metallic Silver:

Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in Metallic Silver

Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard in Natural:

Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard in Natural

Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition:

Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition

Gibson Acoustic Dave Mustaine CF-100 Blood Burst

Gibson website: https://www.gibson.com/

Epiphone website: https://www.epiphone.com/

Kramer website: https://www.kramerguitars.com/

Photo credit: Mcabe Gregg