Sunday, November 24, 2019
David Crosby Announces Spring 2020 Tour With Sky Trails Band

American Songwriter

At 78, David Crosby continues his unprecedented late career resurgence.

He’s released four critically acclaimed solo albums in five years, and this spring he will take his Sky Trails band on the road for a 21-date U.S. tour. Crosby and his ace Sky Trails band – his son (and Sky Trails producer) James Raymond on keys, Mai Leisz on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keys and vocals – will kick off the tour May 14 in Santa Barbra, CA.

They’ll be previewing songs from a forthcoming album that is currently being recorded, as well as songs from throughout Crosby’s legendary career. 

A documentary on Crosby’s remarkable life, David Crosby: Remember My Name, received a GRAMMY nomination in the “Best Music Film” category earlier this week. Directed by AJ Eaton and produced by Cameron Crowe, Rolling Stone says “what makes David Crosby: Remember My Name one of the best rock docs of all time is the no-bull immediacy of the filmmaking.” Variety says it’s “a shamanistic parable of pleasure and pain, beauty and loss.”

David Crosby – 2020 Sky Trails Band Tour Dates

May 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre
May 16 – El Cajon, CA – Magnolia Performing Arts Center
May 17 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre
May 19 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth Room
May 22 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts
May 24 – Boulder, CO – Chatauqua Auditorium
May 26 – Dallas, TX – Granada
May 27 – Austin, TX – Paramount
May 29 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Guest House
May 30 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou
June 1 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe
June 2 – Harrisburg, PA – Whitaker Center For Science and the Arts – Sunoco Performance Theater
June 8 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage
June 10 – Northampton, MA – The Academy of Music
June 11 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center
June 13 – Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theater
June 14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot Theater
June 16 – Geneva, NY – Smith Opera House
June 18 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (Toronto Jazz Fest)
June 21 – Westhampton Beach, NY – Westhampton Beach PAC

