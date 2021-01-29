Fender continues to push the envelope with signature artist guitar models spanning a wide spectrum of musical styles. Set to hit retail this March is the Fender Ben Gibbard Mustang®, a workhorse instrument for the influential Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service guitarist.

Based on Gibbard’s modified ‘70s Fender Mustang, the guitar features a chambered ash body design for increased resonance. With its reduced weight and one-piece 22-fret modern “C”-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius fingerboard and medium jumbo frets, this guitar looks to be a comfortable and versatile stage performer. Electronics include a set of custom, vintage-inspired Ben Gibbard Mustang pickups and a stage-ready 3-way rotary pickup selector switch.

Fender and Gibbard added some new enhancements to the guitar as well. What appears to be a vintage-style Mustang bridge is actually an innovative modified hardtail setup, providing rock-solid stability, intonation and sustain. The guitar is offered in a natural finish and includes strap locks and a Fender gig bag.

Other upcoming signature artist models (which we will feature over the next few weeks) include Chrissie Hynde, Mike McCready, Joe Strummer, Dhani Harrison and Jason Isbell.

Ben Gibbard Mustang Price: $1,099.99

Fender website: https://shop.fender.com/en-US/electric-guitars/mustang/ben-gibbard-mustang/0141332321.html