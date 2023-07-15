Demi Lovato Says Collaborating with Kelly Clarkson is a “Life Goal”

Demi Lovato has been stunning fans left and right after she revealed that she was getting ready to release a full punk rock album of her greatest hits. Lovato announced she is getting ready to release a 10-track album, Revamped, which features some of her biggest hits. The album is set to drop on September 15.

Videos by American Songwriter

She recently shared a snippet of several songs that would be included in Revamped. “Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before,” she captioned a video on social media. “I can’t wait for you to hear REVAMPED on 9/15.”

“I love revisiting these past moments in my career. We’ve done a great job of re-envisioning the songs, and I’m really happy with them,” she stated.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Drops Rock Version of “Cool for the Summer”

On Friday, the singer released a new rock version of her hit “Sorry Not Sorry” which features a special guitar solo from guitar player Slash from Guns N’ Roses. The song was originally released in 2017 as the lead single from her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me.

To promote the new single, Lovato was interviewed by Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, revealing that one of her dream collaborations is none other than Kelly Clarkson. Although they have never technically talked about sitting down together in the near future, Lovato opened up about how much she admired her.

“I’ve never worked with Kelly Clarkson, and I love her so much and I grew up idolizing her,” Lovato told Cohen. She went on to reveal that when she was younger, her first email was “littlekelly@yahoo.com with some numbers. I won’t tell you which ones.”

The “La La Land” singer went on to say that working with the daytime talk show host was a life goal of hers, but in order to collaborate the song must be perfect. “We just have to find the right song. We’ve definitely talked about it in the past, so it’s like not in the works, but it’s a high possibility. It’s just like finding the right song that the both of us can belt on would be dope,” she stated.

(Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)