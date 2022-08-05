Demi Lovato Seemingly Criticizes Actor Wilmer Valderrama for Grooming in New Song “29”

Demi Lovato continues to make headlines.

In a new, as-of-yet-unreleased track, “29,” the artist and former Disney Star Demi Lovato seemingly calls out her former boyfriend, That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, for grooming her. The track has recently been teased on the social media platform TikTok.

Lovato and Valderrama are 12 years apart in age and the two met when he was 29 and she was 17. They dated from 2010 to 2016.

Lovato, who made headlines of late after announcing she’s again accepted the pronouns “she/her” along with “they/them,” will release her next record, HOLY FVCK, on August 19. And “29” is among those on that LP’s tracklist.

A verse in the song contains the lyrics, Petal on the vine/ Too young to drink wine/ Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher/ Far from innocent/ What the fuck’s consent?/ Numbers told you not to/ But that didn’t stop you.

Perhaps contradicting that sentiment, in a 2015 interview with Complex, Lovato talked about their relationship together. She said that Valderrama waited until she was 18 to pursue her, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh my god. You’re so attractive.’ And he was like, ‘You are not 18. Get away from me.’ Then we became really good friends, and he was there for me through a number of situations and breakups and whatever. Then as I got older and we grew closer, it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we should try this thing out.’”

Now, though, as Consequence points out, it’s unclear if that 2015 statement was meant to protect Valderrama, or if “29” is about being groomed from 17 until she was of legal consenting age.

On the chorus for “29,” Lovato also sings, Finally 29/ Funny, just like you were you at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/ 17, 29.”

In the past, other big-name songwriters like Taylor Swift have been critical of former boyfriends with big age gaps. Swift called out her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, in a recent song, “All Too Well.”

Along with the snippet of “29,” Lovato has also released “Skin of My Teeth” and “Substance” ahead of her new LP. Later this month, Lovato will head out on tour. Album Pre-orders and tickets HERE.