Nashville-based R&B phenom, Devon Gilfillian, debuts an acoustic performance of “The Good Life” from Black Hole Rainbow today on American Songwriter. Filmed in Nashville as part of Martin Guitar’s new video series, the song is Gilfillian’s soul-soothing ode to finding peace and beauty in life.



I’m talkin’ ’bout that good life

I can see

All the colors show us what it really means

To be beautiful

I’m talkin’ ’bout that good life

Where we all have peace

We don’t shut our doors and tell them all to leave

‘Cause they’re beautiful



“I wrote this song about trying to understand people coming from different cultures, races, ethnicity, backgrounds. It is about putting yourself in those people’s shoes. Everyone’s got a different struggle, and I think the more we try to understand people who are different than us, the more we will empathize, love, and spread that love,” adds Gilfillian.



Devon describes his major-label debut as a project about love, loss, and learning how to love yourself. It is about “how to get through the darkness, so you can see the beauty and the colors and the rainbow that comes out of going through the darkness.”



After a sold-out run of shows with Grace Potter, Gilfillian will be appearing at a number of key summer festivals including Luck Reunion, Sandjam, Bonnaroo, Firefly, and Floydfest.



Devon Gilfillian on Tour:

3/19 Luck Reunion, Spicewood, TX

4/17 Old Settler’s Music Festival, Lockhart, TX

4/25 Sandjam Music Festival, Panama City Beach, FL

6/11 Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN

6/18 Firefly Music Festival, Dover, DE

7/17 & 18 Master Musicians Festival, Somerset, KY

7/23 Floydfest, Floyd, VA

8/15 Beech Mountain Ski Resort, Beech Mountain, NC

