Psychedelic Furs Drop New Music For First Time in 30 Years

The Psychedelic Furs have announced the long awaited release of MADE OF RAIN – the groundbreaking British band’s eighth studio album and first new LP in nearly three decades. MADE OF RAIN arrives via Cooking Vinyl on Friday, May 1; pre-orders are available now.



MADE OF RAIN is heralded by today’s premiere of the album’s anthemic first single, “Don’t Believe,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Additional new tracks will be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the album’s release.



The Psychedelic Furs will celebrate MADE OF RAIN with a transatlantic concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall (May 14). The show will feature exclusive performances of the new album in its entirety along with a second set comprising the band’s indelible catalog of greatest hits. Tickets for are on sale now. Additional North American headline dates will be unveiled soon. For updates and more, please visit www.thepsychedelicfurs.com.



Founded by visionary singer/lyricist Richard Butler and his brother, bassist Tim Butler, The Psychedelic Furs are among the most significant and lasting bands of the post-punk era, their remarkable canon encompassing seven milestone studio albums and such classic singles as “We Love You,” “Sister Europe,” “Love My Way,” “The Ghost In You,” “Pretty In Pink,” “Heaven,” “Heartbreak Beat,” and “All That Money Wants,” to name but a few. MADE OF RAIN – which follows 1991’s WORLD OUTSIDE, highlighted by the #1 Modern Rock favorite, “Until She Comes” – sees the band returning to the fray as relevant and original as ever before, fueled by their always innovative sonic approach and Richard Butler’s evocative, masterful songwriting. Produced by longtime associate Richard Fortus (formerly of Richard and Tim Butler’s acclaimed mid-1990s band, Love Spit Love, and a current member of Guns N’ Roses) and mixed by Tim Palmer (Pearl Jam, U2, Robert Plant), magnificent reiterations of The Psychedelic Furs’ distinct, desperate wall of sound, melding haunting melodies and driving rhythms with ambition, aggression, and subversive lyrical power.



The Psychedelic Furs embarked on an extended hiatus in 1992 but finally reconvened in 2001 for what has proven an almost 20-year series of sold out world tours, each time affirming their lasting influence and astonishing musical vision. Highlights have included multiple North American runs (most recently, a 2019 co-headline trek alongside James), sold out shows at legendary venues like the Hollywood Bowl, show-stealing sets at festivals around the globe, and an acclaimed 2018 performance at London’s Royal Festival Hall kicking off the 25th Meltdown Festival, curated by Robert Smith of The Cure. Last year saw the band’s sold out tour of the UK and Europe culminate in a triumphant show at London’s renowned Roundhouse.



Indeed, The Psychedelic Furs’ extraordinary music has endured over numerous generations, inspiring countless artists – including such avowed fans as Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Korn, Annie Lennox, R.E.M, and Bob Dylan – while continuing to be memorably featured on soundtracks spanning director John Hughes’ beloved Pretty In Pink to Netflix’ Stranger Things (“The Ghost In You”) and 2017’s Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name (“Love My Way”).

The Psychedelic Furs consist of Richard Butler (vocals), Tim Butler (bass) Mars Williams (saxophone), Paul Garisto (drums), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), and Rich Good (guitar).

