March/April 2020 Issue
- Tags
- American Songwriter
- angelica garcia
- Behind the Song: "Amazing Grace"
- Caroline Rose
- David Alzofon: Measure For Measure
- Declaration of Independents
- Emmaline
- Hardy
- James Taylor
- John Newton
- Justin Tranter
- Katie Pruitt
- Lyric Contest Winner Joe Black
- madison kozak
- March/April 2020 Issue
- Midnight Train To Georgia
- Nathaniel Rateliff
- Pat Pattison: Mixing Perspectives
- Rufus Wainwright
- Son Little
- Songwriter U
- Tame Impala
RELATED ARTICLES
Video Premiere: “Driving Highways” by Sunny Ozell.
We're happy to premiere the first single, "Driving Highways" from Overnight Lows, the new album from Sunny Ozell. Overnight Lows, which is set...
Video Premiere: “Farm on the Mountaintop” by Hello Forever
American Songwriter is happy to premiere this new single, "Farm On The Mountaintop" from the debut album Whatever It Is from art...
Lou Reed on Songs from his Permanent Radio
From The Archives: A Conversation from 2000 over Lamb Chops in Denver "Music was what bothered me, what...