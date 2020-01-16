The DR-05X is the new standard in stereo hand held recorders with its high value, powerful features, simple interface and excellent sound quality, It is first choice for recording meetings, music, audio-for-video, dictation, and more.

There are so many amazing features within this tiny device:

Choose your language. Extended Battery Life with only 2 AA Batteries required, or a USB mobile battery option as well. Connect to a PC using USB Audio interface mode, and DR-X becomes a tool for voiceover work, live streaming, podcasting and songwriting with studio-quality audio. Built-in microphones work as USB microphones without complicated driver installs. Auto tone function provides easy-adjustments for on-site movie editing, ideal for DSLR filmmaking.

In addition to its capability to capture crisp voice recording, DR-X can help you with its Jump back function, variable Speed function and equalizer preset for human voice. Auto recording function can detect the sound input signal level and automatically start recording. Also, Pre-recording function with up to 2 seconds pre-record provides fail-safe protection even when you are a bit late to hit the record button.

Peak reduction, auto level, and limiter options help with sound so you aren’t peaking or concerned about being too loud. Overwrite mode allows punch-in recording from a desired point. It is destructive editing with one level of undo. The overdubbing function allows for Overdub Recording while playing a previously recorded file. You can also record CD-quality sound with one single microSDXC card for up to 192 hours!

We have come a long way from walkie-talkie’s and tape recorders.