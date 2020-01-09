Americana singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb announce the video premiere of their live session from The Moon River Festival in Chattanooga, for the Songbirds Foundation Vault Sessions. Together they provide a heartwarming performance of the song “You and Me.” This session is remarkable because as part of The Songbirds Foundation, it raised money for a cause Drew and Ellie both believed in.

Drew was excited to be part of such a great cause and got the chance to play an amazing guitar to highlight and accompany the warmth of “You and Me.”

“At Moon River, with Ellie, I had a great opportunity to play “You and Me” on a vintage Gibson from the Songbird collection,” said Drew.

Ellie Holcomb also shared her enthusiasm and personal connection with the performance.

“I love this song we wrote together, and I loved performing it during one of our favorite weekends of the year at Moon River Festival,” she said.

Ellie’s emotion and connection with the song can absolutely be seen on her face while watching the video. She and Drew have sheer chemistry on stage. They complement each other’s musical styles, providing contrast and creating a dynamic, touching performance for the Vault Sessions.

The Vault Sessions help to keep music alive in children’s lives, by raising money to fund music programs and even provide guitars for kids. The Vault Sessions series features unique and one-of-a-kind guitars as well as other rare instruments. The series presents performing artists, music historians, writers, instrument builders and craftsman and many other music industry professionals. In addition to live sessions and performances, The Vault Sessions document educational discussions, guitar stories and myths and artist conversations and interviews.

Drew’s story and musical influence lies deep within his Tennessee roots and childhood. Holcomb spent his childhood listening to the voices of Bob Dylan, James Taylor and Carole King. These icons became a primary influence for his music. Holcomb grew his passion for music during his time as a student at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. After completing his education, Holcomb moved to Nashville and it was there he would finally flourish. Holcomb released his first EP, Lost and Found in 2003, which many others would follow. Eventually he would form the well-known and successful group; Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors alongside his now wife, Ellie Holcomb.

With the success of “You and Me” Drew and Ellie Holcomb are set to tour to promote it early this year. The first leg of the “You and Me with Drew and Ellie Holcomb” tour will launch in Dallas, Texas at the Kessler Theater on January 24.



