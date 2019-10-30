Dylan LeBlanc Releases New Track, Announces Tour Dates

ATO Records released “Unanswered Questions,” a new acoustic single from singer/songwriter Dylan LeBlanc. LeBlanc heads back out on tour on October 31 supporting his latest album Renegade, out now.



Following an initial North American headline tour and extensive European run, LeBlanc begins the new dates in Charleston SC at Music Farm on October 31. Major markets include Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Cleveland and more. In December, LeBlanc will dazzle fans in intimate settings on a short solo acoustic tour. A full list of dates is below and at dylanleblanc.com.



Renegade was released in June to great critical-acclaim. Produced by Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), the album was recorded at Nashville’s famous RCA Studio A and is Dylan’s fourth studio album.



The album also received a four-out-of-five stars from American Songerwriter: “Welcome to LeBlanc’s finest hour…a full-fledged Tom Petty styled strum rocker, complete with enhanced reverb and a driving insistently propulsive rhythm.”



Leading up to Renegade’s release Leblanc released a number of live videos, filmed at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL where Dylan used to work and first began recording music. Watch the title track here, and a beautiful performance of stand-out album closer Honor Among Thieves.



Born in Shreveport, LA with time spent in Muscle Shoals, AL, LeBlanc has released three full-length albums including his most recent, 2016’s Cautionary Tale, which featured Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) and was produced by John Paul White (The Civil Wars) and Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes). NPR Music praised, “The third album from the Muscle Shoals singer-songwriter unfolds with the wariness of a social and spiritual outsider who broods his way to graceful defiance,” while No Depression declared, “There’s not a single song that deserves to be skipped on Tale—it’s a near flawless record, cohesive and self-assured.” Since his debut in 2010, LeBlanc has toured extensively worldwide including shows with Bruce Springsteen, First Aid Kit, Drive-By Truckers, Lucinda Williams, Alabama Shakes, Anderson East, The Wood Brothers and many more.



(Photo credit: Chad Edwards/MCE Photography)



Dylan LeBlanc Confirmed Tour Dates



10/31 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm*

11/1 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight*

11/2 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern*

11/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

11/7 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*

11/8 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott*

11/9 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground*

11/10 – Troy, NY @ The Hangar on the Hudson*

11/11 – Toronto, CA @ Horseshoe Tavern*

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern*

11/14 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Sanctuary*

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi*

11/16 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar*

12/4 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE**

12/5 – Milwaukee, WI @ BackRoom**

12/6- Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail**

12/7 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café**

12/11 – Waverly, AL @ Standard Deluxe**

12/12 – Mobile, AL @ Callaghans**

12/13 – Macon, GA @ Big House**

12/14 – Jacksonville Beach, FL @ Blue Jay Listening Room**





*with Night Moves

** Solo Acoustic