Looking for that real old-school microphone style and sound that will make the audience do a double take? Ear Trumpet Labs has you covered with a variety of hand-crafted microphones that will spice up the visual presentation of your live stream video and, when live music returns, your full-on show at your favorite venue.

These microphones have been used by Milk Carton Kids, The War & Treaty, Jerry Douglas, The Lone Bellow and more. The microphones might ooze vintage, but they are all 2020 inside and will work well in modern day computer home recording applications.

Ear Trumpet Labs Microphones

”Simply put, artists deserve to be heard,” Ear Trumpet Labs founder Philip Graham said, echoing the company’s core belief. “We’re proud that our Ear Trumpet Labs artists have been able to continue reaching their audiences remotely with the same mics they use at live concerts. We design our mics for clear, natural sound quality whether on a live stage, in the studio, or in live-from-home performances.”

Hand-crafted at their workshop in Portland, OR, ETL creates cost-effective condenser microphones that transition effortlessly between the stage and the studio and suggests the following models for home studios and livestreams.

• Delphina provides a smooth tone and is ideal on a single source (voice, acoustic guitar, fiddle, etc.), a single player (voice and guitar), or a small ensemble.

• Myrtle offers the same warm tone as Delphina with classic vintage styling perfect for singer-songwriters (voice and guitar) and small acoustic ensembles.

• Louise also has spring suspended retro styling but delivers a brighter, crisper tone best suited for small acoustic ensembles and singer-songwriters (voice and guitar).

All mics require phantom power and a way to connect to a computer or phone, but no particular preamp is necessary. ETL suggests the iRig Pre as an economical option to connect straight to a phone with ease.

Ear Trumpet Labs has created a special portal of their website where artists, engineers, and musicians alike can browse the best models and view techniques to improve their home setup, available at www.EarTrumpetLabs.com/Livestream.