Earthworks makes top-notch high-end microphones used in studios worldwide, so you can bet when they decide to design a plug and play USB microphone, it’s going to be impressive. Their new ICON USB Microphone is stylish, attractive and takes its place center stage for any video performance or podcast.

Earthworks ICON USB microphone

The ICON USB is a small-diaphragm condenser capsule with a frequency response range of 20Hz–30kHz, which covers the entire range of human hearing. Cardioid polar pattern rejects off-axis sounds. Features include a USB cable, a built-in headphone output, onboard gain and mute controls, LED status indicators, a built-in pop filter and Triad-Orbit M2-R short-stem orbital mic adapter. The body is resistant to corrosion and stains.

Earthworks ICON USB microphone

The ICON USB requires +48V phantom power for operation. An XLR version is also available.