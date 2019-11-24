Saturday, November 23, 2019
Echosmith Releases New Video, Song in Support of New Album

Multi-platinum trio Echosmith have released the video for their brand new song “Shut Up And Kiss Me”.

The fun and flirty video follows frontwoman Sydney Sierota trying to catch the attention of her love interest (her real-life husband, Cameron Quiseng, who she married earlier this year) who will not take the hint and kiss her. 

Directed by Danny Drysdale (The Killers,) the video is also the next visual chapter of the music videos Echosmith created to support each song on the album. “Shut Up And Kiss Me” is the second song from the band’s upcoming sophomore album, Lonely Generation, out January 10thPRESS HERE to pre-order and receive instant downloads of  “Lonely Generation” and “Shut Up And Kiss Me.”

“This song is so me. I fully believe in being forward with how you feel and not playing games. The beginning of a relationship is so fun and romantic but sometimes all you wanna say is ‘Shut up and kiss me already!’ says Sydney about the song and video. 

Echosmith recently returned with their lead single and video “Lonely Generation,” the title track from the new album. PRESS HERE to watch the video, which already has over 1.5 million views. The bouncy new single addresses how it can feel in this hyper-connected social media world and is a reminder to focus on real connection with each other. 

The band also filmed a very special Live from the Artists Den performance in NYC in October which will air at a later date on American Public Television. 

Beginning February 12th in Washington, DC, Echosmith will embark on their North American Lonely Generation Tour which will bring them to major cities from coast to coast before wrapping in Los Angeles on March 5th. Full routing below. Please visit www.echosmith.comfor all ticketing details. 

An uplifting and honest coming-of-age soundtrack, Lonely Generation incorporates vintage synthesizers and upright piano into a framework threaded together by inventive guitar work as the band ponders the beauty in our differences and embraces individuality. Lonely Generation is Echosmith’s first independent release on the band’s newly formed record label, Echosmith Music, created in 2018 with Warner/ADA. 

ECHOSMITH’S LONELY GENERATION TOUR DATES

February 12                      Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

February 13                      New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

February 14                      Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

February 15                      Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

February 17                      Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

February 18                      Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

February 20                      Chicago, IL @ Park West

February 21                      Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

February 23                      Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

February 26                      Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

February 27                      Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

February 29                      Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

March 1                              Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

March 3                              San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

March 5                              Los Angeles, CA @ Henry Fonda

