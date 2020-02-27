As someone that uses music as a way to portray my emotions, there’s a certain appreciation I have for artists who sing about vulnerable subjects that not everyone wants to talk about. For Nashville artist Ellen Starski, she does just that in her newest single “The Satellite That Changed Its Tune” from her second album that is set to release on May 8th.

Starski debuted in 2018 with ‘The Days When The Peonies Prayed for the Ants.’ The ten-track collection immediately showcased her sound that includes Americana, ballads that feature piano and a raw indie-folk sound, and even a little pop mixed in between. Her new album ‘Sara’s Half Finished Love Affair’ shows how much her creative side has grown while still pulling from her days as a younger artist.

“The album is a step back into the artist I was prior to motherhood,” explains Starski. “When I sat down and started working on the music and the album title, I was somewhat unaware of who Sara was, but as the project progressed it became obvious that she was emerging from my subconscious as yours truly.”

The single itself is one that is a somber and touched Starski’s soul from the first time she heard it during preproduction.

“The Satellite That Changed Its Tune” is about a relationship and its evolution” says Starski. “The couple no longer exists in the same way they had; he’s stuck in his old habits and new interests as she evolves into the realm of positivity ultimately having to cut the cord carrying an appreciation for him always. This was the first song we worked on in preproduction, and I was completely blown away. When I left the studio I immediately listened back to the track and cried the entire way home. We had something really special here.”

This is Starski’s second single from the album.

Whether you simply have an appreciation for music or are going through some of the things that Starski portrays in her lyrics, “The Satellite That Changed Its Tune” is everything you didn’t know you needed until now. She will take this track as well as the rest of her new record out on tour and throughout Nashville all year long. To see a complete list of tour dates and further news, visit her on EllenStarski.com.

“The Satellite That Changed Its Tune” is available on streaming sites everywhere today!