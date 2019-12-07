Los Angeles based independent pop artist Emlyn releases her debut single “Had Me At Hello” today, a song that uses a destructive relationship from the past to look at stigmas and outside perspectives that juxtaposed her true identity. The track premiered yesterday with Northern Transmissions.

According to Emlyn, “’Had Me At Hello’ is a story about a toxic relationship I had in my life and is sonically an amalgamation of who I am. Contradictory lyrics, ideas, and sounds. Girls are so often expected to fit into a box – like being the likable pretty girl, the intellectual studious type, or dark and grungy – but I think we’re more dynamic than that… I’m all of the above.”

She went on to tell Northern Transmissions, “I’m really fortunate that my very first release feels so authentic to who I am as an artist and as a human being. So many artists get stuck releasing songs just to chase trends, but this is uniquely me.”

A songwriter herself, Emlyn has co-written with artists such as Kiiara, Stela Cole, Brooke Williams, Greyson Chance, Rachel Crow, Hailey Knox, and Eben for his debut single “Plastic Angels.” She has also landed notable syncs including Hailey Knox “Hardwired” on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Originally from Nashville, Emlyn began writing songs at the age of 12 with her father, a session drummer and musician. While attending New York University, she was able to support herself getting songs placed on SiriusXM’s The Coffee House, including a song she co-wrote for Matt Hartke entitled “Gold,” which amassed 17 million Spotify streams. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles and decided it was time to not only use her creative abilities for songwriting, but also to perform as a solo artist. Though she experienced some pushback from the industry who wanted to box her in as just a songwriter, “Had Me At Hello” felt like the perfect opportunity to prove that Emlyn could do it all.

Oftentimes, Emlyn found that sessions were all about crafting the perfect pop song, but “Had Me At Hello” is a song that she says, “came fully from the heart.” In contrast to her collaborative work, Emlyn says “I’m a songwriter first and foremost. What I’m creating for me is solely myself lyrically. I started writing it alone, in my room on the piano.”

At the end of the day, Emlyn ultimately is a creator, so whether it’s working with other artists or championing a solo effort, she creates satisfying pop melodies and sincere, relatable lyrics that come from a genuine place of honesty that’s sure to be well received by the pop community and new generations who crave authenticity.