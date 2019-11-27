The maturation of Emma Charles continues as the singer-songwriter releases her most recent single, “You.”



It is a track that mixes her effortlessly beautiful vocals with lyrics that peels back emotions relatable to everyone while featuring a “Who Will Save Your Soul”-Era Jewel vibe with a modern streamability.

For Charles, she said the flash of inspiration came at a moment of introspection.

“‘You’ was one of those rare songwriting moments that occurred as I was sitting at the piano in my childhood home in Westport, Connecticut,” she said. “I sat down and started to play around with chords, and the chorus melody popped into my head and I knew I couldn’t let it go. I fleshed out the verses and choruses by myself, and was helped by my producer and co-writer, Doug Schadt.

“We then transformed “You” into a dark indie pop ballad that I feel perfectly encapsulates how I felt writing this. The themes of “You” circle around wanting to be with someone, even when it’s hard to be with yourself.”

Charles’ career has been taking off since her recent graduation from the Berklee College of Music last year — even as she’s been releasing singles since 2016. “You” will appear on Emma’s forthcoming EP at the end of the year which will include two additional tracks produced by Schadt.

Charles and longtime producer/collaborator Doug Schadt (Shaed, Maggie Rogers) mixed themes of love, companionship and gratitude at the forefront. The acoustic guitar and piano–based track blend with electronic flourishes that evolves into a transcendent showcase for her shimmering vocal talents.



“You” will be released digitally on November 29 on Sky Records, the pop unit of the Resilience Music Alliance. It is the follow up to her last single “Vertigo” which appears on the recent NOW That’s What I Call Music! 72 (released 10/25)as a featured “What’s Next” selection.