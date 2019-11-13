Guitar: DX Johnny Cash
In the early 1970s, Martin Guitar was commissioned to design an all-black lacquered D-35 for country star Johnny Cash. Though Martin had never considered such a request before, an all-black D-35 for the “Man in Black” was custom-made. Cash went on to play his custom D-35 on stage for the next 20 years. In 2006, Martin released a commemorative D-35 Johnny Cash edition. New for 2019, the DX Johnny Cash is a nod to the history between Cash and Martin Guitar. Designed in collaboration with John Carter Cash and the Cash Foundation management team, the guitar features a classic Dreadnought body shape constructed with Jett black high-pressure laminate (HPL) top, back and sides. Like the earlier commemorative edition, this instrument includes a custom fingerboard inlaid with stars and the “CASH” logo. Johnny Cash’s signature appears on the rosette and label. This model comes with Fishman® MX electronics and a soft gig bag embroidered with the “CASH” logo and is strung with Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings. The DX Johnny Cash was designed to be an accessible and playable guitar for anyone looking to honor the legacy of the legendary musician.
Strings: Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings
Martin’s next generation Lifespan 2.0 strings are engineered using a new, patented technology only available from Martin. This technology was developed to protect the core wire and the wrap wire to prevent corrosion without compromising tone. Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings look better, sound better, and feel better, providing a smooth playing experience that reduces finger drag. Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings offer next generation treatment for long life, great playability and feel, and superior reliability with authentic tone.
Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Johnny Cash Songs” and you’ll be entered to win the Martin DX Johnny Cash guitar and set of Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings.
Selected entries will be printed in our January/February 2020 issue.
Deadline: November 30th, 2019 at 11:59pm CST.