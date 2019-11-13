Guitar: DX Johnny Cash

In the early 1970s, Martin Guitar was commissioned to design an all-black lacquered D-35 for country star Johnny Cash. Though Martin had never considered such a request before, an all-black D-35 for the “Man in Black” was custom-made. Cash went on to play his custom D-35 on stage for the next 20 years. In 2006, Martin released a commemorative D-35 Johnny Cash edition. New for 2019, the DX Johnny Cash is a nod to the history between Cash and Martin Guitar. Designed in collaboration with John Carter Cash and the Cash Foundation management team, the guitar features a classic Dreadnought body shape constructed with Jett black high-pressure laminate (HPL) top, back and sides. Like the earlier commemorative edition, this instrument includes a custom fingerboard inlaid with stars and the “CASH” logo. Johnny Cash’s signature appears on the rosette and label. This model comes with Fishman® MX electronics and a soft gig bag embroidered with the “CASH” logo and is strung with Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings. The DX Johnny Cash was designed to be an accessible and playable guitar for anyone looking to honor the legacy of the legendary musician.

Strings: Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings

Martin’s next generation Lifespan 2.0 strings are engineered using a new, patented technology only available from Martin. This technology was developed to protect the core wire and the wrap wire to prevent corrosion without compromising tone. Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings look better, sound better, and feel better, providing a smooth playing experience that reduces finger drag. Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings offer next generation treatment for long life, great playability and feel, and superior reliability with authentic tone.

Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Johnny Cash Songs” and you’ll be entered to win the Martin DX Johnny Cash guitar and set of Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings.

Selected entries will be printed in our January/February 2020 issue.

Deadline: November 30th, 2019 at 11:59pm CST.

Jan/Feb 2020 High Five If you are human, leave this field blank. Name Email Address Address Address Address City City State/Province State/Province Zip/Postal Zip/Postal Country Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Norway Northern Mariana Islands Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Country Birthdate Which of these best represent you? An aspiring songwriter A part-time songwriter A full-time songwriter A lover of music news A consistent reader of American Songwriter's print magazine A musician newly aware of American Songwriter Favorite Johnny Cash Song #1 Favorite Johnny Cash Song #2 Favorite Johnny Cash Song #3 Favorite Johnny Cash Song #4 Favorite Johnny Cash Song #5 No purchase necessary. To enter the “High 5 Contest” (the “Contest”) you must be at least 13 years of age. Employees of ForASong Media LLC and C.F. Martin and Co. and their immediate families or household members are ineligible. In order for your entry to be considered for publication and for the Martin guitar (“the Prize”), it must contain the correct album or song title and the correct name and spelling of the band or artist for each album or song on your list. The best entries are selected for publication by American Songwriter editors, and the winner of the Prize is selected at random from among all of the entries published. Winners will be notified by email. If the Prize winner does not respond to the email announcing the winner within seven days, a new winner will be chosen. The winer of the Prize is responsible for any and all applicable taxes and fees, including duties on shipments outside the United States. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. By entering the Contest you agree that the Contest is legal in the jurisdiction to which the Prize will be shipped. I have read and agree with the above Terms & Conditions. I have read and agree with the terms and conditions. Submit