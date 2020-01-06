Do you love the band… The Band? Want to win the High Five Contest? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Songs by The Band” and you’ll be entered to win the Martin 000-12E KOA guitar and set of Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings.
One winner’s list will be printed in our March/April 2020 issue.
Deadline: January 31, 2019 at 11:59pm CST.
000-12E Koa
New for 2019, the 000-12E Koa offers more players the chance to turn their dreams of owning a koa guitar into reality. The back and side of this gorgeous model are constructed with koa fine veneer, which is an environmentally conscious, alternative-wood option, made by bonding koa hardwood to an African mahogany core. The result is the show-stopping look of a koa guitar at a great price. Aside from the balance and comfort of the 000, you will get mother-of-pearl-patterned rosette and fingerboard inlay, a full-gloss body, a soft-shell gig bag, Fishman® MX-T electronics. List Price $1,599.
Authentic Acoustic® Lifespan 2.0 Strings
Martin’s next generation Lifespan2.0 strings are engineered using a new, patented technology only available from Martin.This technology was developed to protect the core wire and the wrap wire to prevent corrosion without compromising tone. Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings look better, sound better, and feel better, providing a smooth playing experience that reduces finger drag. Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings offer next generation treatment for long life, great playability and feel, and superior reliability with authentic tone. List price $12.99