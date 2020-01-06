Monday, January 6, 2020
Martin 000-12E KOA
Home Contests
ContestsHigh Five

Enter the March/April High Five Contest

American Songwriter

-

Do you love the band… The Band? Want to win the High Five Contest? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Songs by The Band” and you’ll be entered to win the Martin 000-12E KOA guitar and set of Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings.

One winner’s list will be printed in our March/April 2020 issue.

March/April 2020 High Five
Address
Address
City
State/Province
Zip/Postal
Country
No purchase necessary. To enter the “High 5 Contest” (the “Contest”) you must be at least 13 years of age. Employees of ForASong Media LLC and C.F. Martin and Co. and their immediate families or household members are ineligible. In order for your entry to be considered for publication and for the Martin guitar (“the Prize”), it must contain the correct album or song title and the correct name and spelling of the band or artist for each album or song on your list. The best entries are selected for publication by American Songwriter editors, and the winner of the Prize is selected at random from among all of the entries published. Winners will be notified by email. If the Prize winner does not respond to the email announcing the winner within seven days, a new winner will be chosen. The winer of the Prize is responsible for any and all applicable taxes and fees, including duties on shipments outside the United States. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. By entering the Contest you agree that the Contest is legal in the jurisdiction to which the Prize will be shipped. I have read and agree with the above Terms & Conditions.

Deadline: January 31, 2019 at 11:59pm CST.

Martin 000-12E KOA

000-12E Koa

Webpage: https://www.martinguitar.com/guitars/road-series/000-12e-koa/

New for 2019, the 000-12E Koa offers more players the chance to turn their dreams of owning a koa guitar into reality. The back and side of this gorgeous model are constructed with koa fine veneer, which is an environmentally conscious, alternative-wood option, made by bonding koa hardwood to an African mahogany core. The result is the show-stopping look of a koa guitar at a great price. Aside from the balance and comfort of the 000, you will get mother-of-pearl-patterned rosette and fingerboard inlay, a full-gloss body, a soft-shell gig bag, Fishman® MX-T electronics. List Price $1,599.

Authentic Acoustic® Lifespan 2.0 Strings

Martin Lifespan 2.0 Strings

Webpage: https://www.martinguitar.com/1833-shop/authentic-acoustic-lifespan-2.0

Martin’s next generation Lifespan2.0 strings are engineered using a new, patented technology only available from Martin.This technology was developed to protect the core wire and the wrap wire to prevent corrosion without compromising tone. Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings look better, sound better, and feel better, providing a smooth playing experience that reduces finger drag. Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings offer next generation treatment for long life, great playability and feel, and superior reliability with authentic tone. List price $12.99

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Carrie Underwood Explores How Her Creativity Has Evolved

Holly Gleason -
0
“It’s been interesting to talk to my co-producer,” Carrie Underwood says of the gap between how she creatively functions and what people...

The Story Behind Celine Dion Breakout, “Where Does My Heart Beat...

Jan/Feb 2020 Lyric Contest Winners

Behind the Song: Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

What is the Meaning Behind the Song “Tiny Dancer” by Elton...