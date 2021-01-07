Epiphone is off to a heavy start in 2021 with the introduction of the new Prophecy Collection, which combines a modern take on classic Gibson guitars including the Les Paul, Flying V, SG and Extura.

The new collection is an affordable alternative for those looking for pro instruments with high standards and specs designed for speed, sound and technique. Each Les Paul, Flying V, SG, and Extura features standard specs, including custom-voiced active Fishman Fluence® pickups that deliver three distinct tones–a warm vintage humbucker, a hot modern humbucker, and a shimmering optimized single-coil–all accessed by push/pull volume and tone pots. Additionally, attention-grabbing color finishes with specially designed inlays, 24 frets for reaching new octaves, fast-playing necks, and high-end appointments round out every guitar.

“The proprietary Fishman Fluence pickups deliver tones that modern guitarists love, all of which are extremely usable,” explains Aljon Go, Product Manager of Epiphone. “The ability to change from modern punch or warm vintage Gibson humbucker tone to the glassy shimmer of a single coil at your fingertips, gives players the versatility to capture the widest array of sounds. Married to modern Inspired by Gibson body styles, it is a force to be reckoned with.”

Here are the features for each new guitar, supplied by Epiphone:

Prophecy Flying V:

Epiphone Prophecy Flying V in Yellow Tiger Aged Gloss

The newly reimagined Flying V™ Prophecy collection features the above standard specs, as well as Grover® locking Rotomatic® tuners, Epiphone’s LockTone™ Tune-O-Matic™ bridge and tailpiece for added sustain, a Graph Tech® NuBone® nut that boosts harmonic content and increases tuning stability, custom binding, ebony fretboard, jumbo frets, and an asymmetrical SlimTaper™ neck for comfort and speed. Available in a AAA figured maple top in Yellow Tiger Aged Gloss or plain top in Black Aged Gloss; cases sold separately.

Les Paul Prophecy:

Epiphone Prophecy in Olive Tiger Aged Gloss

The newly reimagined Epiphone Les Paul™ Prophecy collection features the above standard specs, as well as Grover® locking Rotomatic® tuners, Epiphone’s LockTone™ Tune-O-Matic™ bridge and tailpiece for added sustain, a Graph Tech® NuBone® nut that boosts harmonic content and increases tuning stability, custom binding, ebony fretboard, jumbo frets, ultra-modern weight relief, and an asymmetrical SlimTaper™ neck for comfort and speed. Available in a AAA figured maple top in Red Tiger Aged Gloss, and Olive Tiger Aged Gloss, or plain top in Black Aged Gloss; cases sold separately.

Epiphone Prophecy SG:

Epiphone Prophecy SG in Blue Tiger Aged Gloss

The Epiphone SG™ Prophecy brings high-performance features to the classic SG™ design, making it an excellent choice for today’s progressive guitarists. The mahogany body is topped with a 1/2″ maple cap and beautiful AAA frame maple veneer, along with a thinner Aged Vintage Gloss finish. The SlimTaper™ asymmetrical mahogany neck features a 24-fret ebony fingerboard with jumbo frets, Block and Triangle pearloid/abalone inlays with abalone selected to complement the body color, brushed nickel Grover® Locking Rotomatic® tuners, and a black Graph Tech® NuBone® nut. The Epiphone Prophecy SG comes with brushed nickel hardware and is equipped with a pair of proprietary Fishman Fluence® pickups with three voicing options that are selected with the push/pull master volume and tone controls – high gain, modern active high-output humbucker™ with both controls pushed in, classic “Patent Applied For”-style humbucker when the tone control is pulled out, and shimmering, optimized single-coil tones when the volume control is pulled out. Epiphone Prophecy SG colors include a Red Tiger Aged Gloss, Blue Tiger Aged Gloss, and Black Aged Gloss; an optional hardshell case, EpiLite™ case, and premium gig bag are available.

Epiphone Prophecy Extura:

Epiphone Prophecy Extura in Purple Tiger Aged Gloss

The new Extura body style combines the Gibson Explorer™ with the narrower waist and deeper cutaway of the Gibson Futura™. Front-and-center is a pair of custom voiced Fishman Fluence® pickups that deliver three distinct tones–a warm Gibson BurstBucker™ “Patent Applied For” vintage humbucker™, hot modern humbucker, and a shimmering, optimized single-coil sound, all accessed by push/pull Volume and Tone pots. The Prophecy Extura also includes Grover® locking Rotomatic® tuners, Epiphone’s LockTone™ Tune-O-Matic™ bridge and tailpiece for added sustain, a Graph Tech® NuBone® nut that boosts harmonic content and increases tuning stability, custom binding, ebony fretboard, jumbo frets, and an asymmetrical SlimTaper™ neck with a contoured heel for comfort and speed. Available in a AAA figured maple top in Yellow Tiger Aged Gloss or Purple Tiger Aged Gloss, and a plain top in Black Aged Gloss; cases are sold separately.