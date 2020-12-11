The new Epiphone Texan is a powerful acoustic guitar made in the USA for the first time in decades. You can tell right from pulling this guitar out of the case that quality craftsmanship was put into every nook and cranny of the instrument itself, from its smooth, non-fatiguing neck to its beautiful inlays and classic nitro finish. Built in the Gibson acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana (Gibson Brands own Epiphone), this guitar stays true to the original 1958 aesthetics, with its mahogany back and sides, Sitka spruce top, mahogany neck, period correct hardware, X-bracing and a 25.5” scale length. It maintains the solid reputation of durability and lasting quality their factory is known for and are now applying to their Epiphone brand, with its glued-in dovetail neck-joint and scalloped bracing. Its sloped shoulder dreadnought design is reminiscent of a J45, but this guitar is a beast of its own world.

Paul McCartney and Peter Frampton are two artists who used this model to compose several of their classics and I absolutely know why this guitar was their choice. The projection, fullness and resonance are truly one of a kind. The open chord area inspires anything from delicate, finger-picking work to huge strumming. I love to write on loud guitars, maybe because it just feels bigger than anything I’m playing, but this guitar is even beyond that for me. The synchronicity of the X-braced top, the all solid design and some magic mojo forms a rich resonant character that sounds like you just made a record. The utmost inspiring part is the way that this guitar stays dynamic, and tailors to any way you play it. Out of the box, it feels like a broken-in vintage guitar. The round “D”-shape neck is comfortable, and my hands don’t hate me after playing this guitar for several hours a day as I’m writing or recording.

Epiphone Texan

Epiphone Texan (back)

This guitar takes a mic very well, and records fully to achieve a wide range of acoustic sounds. It is also great onstage and the LR Baggs VTC system projects an accurate sound into the PA without compromising the natural tone of the guitar. This axe is rather light, making it a very easy gigging guitar.

If you’re looking for a writing and studio companion that also gigs like a pro, follow the pros and check this axe out.

Street price: $2699