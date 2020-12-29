Slash continues his partnership with Ernie Ball with the introduction of the limited-edition Slash Signature String Sets. This new set is packaged in a collectible embossed tin box with custom Slash graphics and includes three individual string sets.

Ernie Ball Slash Limited Edition Signature String Set

The Slash signature set consists of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Paradigm core and wrap wire for added durability which is protected with an Everlast nano treatment over the wound strings to prevent tone killing contaminants between the wrap wire. An extra heavy-duty RPS brass wrapping around the lock twist of the ball end is used to enhance protection against slippage and breakage in those critical areas.

Ernie Ball Slash Limited Edition Signature String Set packaging

Slash signature string sets come with three in a pack featuring Paradigm 11-48 string gauges. The plain strings are reinforced with a heavier brass wire at each of the ball ends for better tuning stability and strength.

Shop at Ernie Ball: https://shop.ernieball.com/slash-signature-string-set.html