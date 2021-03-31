Ernie Ball/Music Man Launches The Silhouette Collection

Ernie Ball/Music Man launches their latest line of instruments: the jaw-dropping Silhouette collection. Three different models are featured, including the Silhouette and Silhouette Special in a special Snowy Night color and a one-of-a-kind 6-string bass.

Here’s the info, straight from Music Man:

Silhouette

The Silhouettte is Ernie Ball Music Man’s first production guitar. The body is dramatic in styling, compact in size, and made from premium quality alder beveled and contoured for balance and comfort. The combination of two DiMarzio virtual PAF humbuckers and custom wound DiMarzio single coil pickup yield a variety of tones from vintage to cutting edge.The Silhouette’s maple neck with 24 frets provides a full two-octave range, while smooth action Music Man vintage style trem and Schaller locking tuners deliver precise tremolo action with perfect tuning stability.

Ernie Ball Music Man Silhouette

Custom Options:

Model: 6 String – HSH Trem

Color: Snowy Night

Neck: Roasted Maple/Matching Headstock

Pickguard: White

Hardware: Chrome

Street Price: $2,799.00

For more info, visit: https://www.music-man.com/instruments/guitars/silhouette

Silhouette Special

The Silhouette Special features a stylish contoured alder body in a compact H-S-S pickup configuration. DiMarzio virtual PAF in the bridge and custom wound DiMarzio single coil pickups in the neck and middle deliver a wide pallet of tonal options ranging from hard edge crunch to bright shimmering highs. The Silhouette Special also features a comfortable “C’ shape maple neck with 22 frets and is equipped with Music Man’s patented Silent Circuit for a hum-free single coil experience.

Ernie Ball Music Man Silhouette

Custom Options:

Model: 6 String – HSS Trem

Color: Snowy Night

Neck: Roasted Maple/Matching Headstock

Pickguard: White

Hardware: Chrome

Street Price: $2,799.00

For more info, visit: https://www.music-man.com/instruments/guitars/silhouette-special

Silhouette Bass Guitar

A guitar for bass players, and a bass for guitar players, the Silhouette Bass guitar was developed to meet an ever-increasing need among today’s musicians for a special range of sound. Sleek and stylish, this one of a kind instrument will add a new dimension to any musician’s arsenal.

Ernie Ball Music Man Silhouette Bass

Custom Options:

Model: 6 String – A-A

Color: Black

Neck: Maple w/Maple Fretboard

Pickguard: None

Hardware: Chrome

Street Price: $2,349.00

For more info, visit: https://www.music-man.com/instruments/guitars/silhouette-bass

All guitars are available direct from their factory and delivered straight to your door.

For full guitar info, visit: https://www.music-man.com/instruments/families/guitars/silhouette