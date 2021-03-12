Eventide is famous for their legendary MicroPitch signal processor, a unique digital delay algorithm used in the H910, H949 and H3000 Harmonizer® units. Today, the manufacturer releases that sought-after sound in a compact, standalone pedal- the MicroPitch Delay.

The gig-friendly pedal works for guitar as well as vocals, keyboards, drums, strings, brass and winds. It offers a unique combination of dual pitch-shifters with fine-resolution de-tuning, delay and modulation – including new positive envelope and negative envelope modulation sources.

According to Eventide, users can store 127 presets in memory, with five presets loaded at a player’s feet for access from a latching/momentary dual-action Active Footswitch with a Catch-up mode to help players dial in their sound when toggling between presets/parameters. A single Aux switch can be deployed to Tap Tempo, or a triple Aux switch can be used for easy preset changing (up/down/load). The MicroPitch Delay Pedal offers multiple Bypass options: Buffered, Relay, DSP+FX or Kill dry. MIDI capability is available over TRS (for use with a MIDI to TRS cable or converter box) or USB. The rear-panel Guitar/Line Level switch allows level-matching with guitars, synths, FX loops or DAW interfaces. Any combination of MicroPitch Delay parameters can be mapped to an Expression pedal.

Eventide MicroPitch Delay Pedal

Back view of MicroPitch Delay Pedal

The MicroPitch Delay pedal is available for $279 (MSRP) from Eventide dealers worldwide.

To learn more and order direct, visit https://www.eventideaudio.com/MicroPitch-pedal.