Eventide is famous for their legendary MicroPitch signal processor, a unique digital delay algorithm used in the H910, H949 and H3000 Harmonizer® units. Today, the manufacturer releases that sought-after sound in a compact, standalone pedal- the MicroPitch Delay.
The gig-friendly pedal works for guitar as well as vocals, keyboards, drums, strings, brass and winds. It offers a unique combination of dual pitch-shifters with fine-resolution de-tuning, delay and modulation – including new positive envelope and negative envelope modulation sources.
According to Eventide, users can store 127 presets in memory, with five presets loaded at a player’s feet for access from a latching/momentary dual-action Active Footswitch with a Catch-up mode to help players dial in their sound when toggling between presets/parameters. A single Aux switch can be deployed to Tap Tempo, or a triple Aux switch can be used for easy preset changing (up/down/load). The MicroPitch Delay Pedal offers multiple Bypass options: Buffered, Relay, DSP+FX or Kill dry. MIDI capability is available over TRS (for use with a MIDI to TRS cable or converter box) or USB. The rear-panel Guitar/Line Level switch allows level-matching with guitars, synths, FX loops or DAW interfaces. Any combination of MicroPitch Delay parameters can be mapped to an Expression pedal.
The MicroPitch Delay Pedal offers multiple Bypass options: Buffered, Relay, DSP+FX or Kill dry. MIDI capability is available over TRS (for use with a MIDI to TRS cable or converter box) or USB. The rear-panel Guitar/Line Level switch allows level-matching with guitars, synths, FX loops or DAW interfaces. Any combination of MicroPitch Delay parameters can be mapped to an Expression pedal.
The MicroPitch Delay pedal is available for $279 (MSRP) from Eventide dealers worldwide.
To learn more and order direct, visit https://www.eventideaudio.com/MicroPitch-pedal.