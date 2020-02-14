‘Tame Impala: The Slow Rush Time Warp’ Enhanced Album has launched on Spotify with exclusive unreleased audio and video content captured in Kevin’s Fremantle studio.

Fans can explore Kevin’s working environment and find out more about the development of tracks like “Borderline,” as well as exclusive access to Storylines (personal written commentary on nine tracks on the record), audioliners (immersive audio interludes), and canvases (bespoke 8-second vertical video loops on every track).

The locations filmed include Kevin’s studio, nearby beaches, and the streets of Fremantle, Western Australia; Kevin’s friend and collaborator Kristofski filmed the majority of the Enhanced Album content on 16mm film, even managing to set fire to a pair of speakers in the process.