HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (January 17, 2020)—Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced the expansion of its popular effects pedals line with a new Tube Tremolo model debuting at Winter NAMM 2020 in Anaheim, Calif. Priced at $199.99, the introduction of this original-designed circuit further diversifies Fender’s offering to serve all tonal needs.

Designed in Southern California by Fender’s in-house team of experts, this all-new effect marks the brand’s next foray into tube-driven effects pedals. The MTG Tube Tremolo leverages Fender’s tube amplifier technology and places it in a convenient stomp box format.

Fender MTG Tube Tremolo

“We are proud to continue the expansion of our effects pedal line and our commitment to helping players own their tone at every stage of their musical journey,” said Richard Bussey, Director of Product Development – Accessories and Consumer Electronics. “Since no one knows tube tremolo tone like Fender, we’re launching the newest member of our tube based MTG Series – the MTG Tube Tremolo. It’s everything you’d expect from Fender in a compact stompbox.”

Fender effects pedals are engineered for artists who are looking for stage-ready features and Fender’s signature sound and aesthetics, including sleek and modern exteriors crafted from lightweight, durable anodized aluminum. The enclosures are engineered for heavy-duty use, while the LED backlight readies players to take the stage and give their best performance in any environment. This all-original circuit has enhanced feature sets that provide players with maximum tonal possibilities.

MTG Tube Tremolo ($199.99) brings the hypnotic sound typically found in vintage amps and places it in a stompbox based on a genuine U.S. Made NOS 6205 preamp tube. The pedal features Level, Intensity, and Speed controls, three different waveform modes via the Wave knob and a dedicated tap tempo which allows access to various note subdivisions. “The MTG Tube Tremolo is another collaboration between Bruce Egnater and Fender, and it offers an all-analog audio path featuring a 6205 vacuum tube with a highly capable digital control circuit for incredible modulation flexibility,” said Stan Cotey, VP of Product Innovation at Fender. “The pedal features multiple oscillator waveshapes for a myriad of sounds along with bypass and tap tempo footswitches. Like all of Fender’s MTG tube-based pedals it is able to be powered from a 9VDC power supply and does not require a separate unique power supply.”

Fender’s new MTG Tube Tremolo effect pedal will be available in Spring 2020 at local dealers and on www.Fender.com. To learn more about Fender’s full line of effect pedals and for product descriptions of each model click here. For series product images click here.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.