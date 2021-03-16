Fender adds the Jazzmaster® to its Acoustasonic® guitar family today, joining the Stratocaster and Telecaster in the manufacturer’s cutting-edge line of hybrid guitar models.

The Jazzmaster has always been a cult favorite of guitarists, from Pete Townshend to Tom Verlaine to Thurston Moore and J. Mascis. Launched in 1959 when Fender was still in its early years, the Jazzmaster was one of Fender’s very first shapes and players were drawn to its unique shape and tremolo string system. The new Acoustasonic line follows the forward-thinking philosophy of founder Leo Fender.

Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in Tungsten

“It would be very easy to just look in the rearview mirror and make Strats and Teles and be a nostalgia-based company,” Fender VP Justin Norvell says in the video below. “But that’s really not what the company was founded on and that’s not what we’re looking to do.”

“Even though I’ve only been with this new Jazzmaster for a short time, I can see that it would have a lot of uses in the studio,” said Lindsey Buckingham, Award-winning singer-songwriter, guitarist and creative force behind Fleetwood Mac. “I’m excited to give it some more time to get to know it a little better, and for it to get to know me a little better. Acoustic guitar has always been my soulmate and alter ego; it got me to a place where I guess I had my own style. Anytime I can take that orchestral approach, I have. The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster allows you to do just that.”

Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in Tobacco Sunburst

Noted guitarist Michael Lemmo takes the Jazzmaster for a spin in the video, running through a variety of settings and sound . “I play vintage guitars all day and this one feels like it’s got soul to it,” Lemmo says.

Acoustasonic technology allows Jazzmaster players to combine pristine acoustic and electric tones. The new model features four new settings which take advantage of the larger body shape to access warm, natural tones. Like previous models, the many voicings of the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster are accessed via the Blend Knob. This simple-but-elegant control method allows for dramatic switches between rich acoustic tones to raucous feedback, but with the precision to find just the right balance anywhere in between. The Acoustasonic Jazzmaster® also boasts the most intense electric sound to date in the Acoustasonic series, driven by a powerful Tim Shaw-Designed Humbucking pickup.

“The culmination of five years of design, building, and refining the form factor and technology of this guitar has been a proud journey. The Jazzmaster was made iconic by inventive musicians looking for a guitar that could deliver unique sounds,” said Billy Martinez, Fender VP Category Manager – Acoustic and Squier Divisions. “The Acoustasonic Jazzmaster expands on this tradition. With three powerful pickups and the Fishman Acoustic Engine, all controlled by a single Blend knob, the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster now gives the player unmatched sonic versatility.”

The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster is available in five finishes that nod to the model’s heritage while remaining bold and new, including Ocean Turquoise, Natural, Tungsten, Tobacco Sunburst, and Arctic White.