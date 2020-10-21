Fender’s new Parallel Universe Volume II Series Troublemaker Tele Deluxe hits retail stores this month. Announced at Winter NAMM earlier this year, the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe features a bold Olympic White lacquer finish and gold hardware, mahogany body and electronics customized for unique pickup combinations.

Originally launched in 2018, the limited-edition Parallel Universe Collection highlight unusual and unique body shapes, parts and elements. This year’s models feature two new Troublemaker Tele Customs, the Maverick Dorado and a Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster, with prices ranging from $1,999.99 – $2,499.99.

Fender Parallel Universe Volume II Series Troublemaker Tele Deluxe

The full line includes:

Jazz Strat ($1,999.99) – available now

Maverick Dorado ($2,499.99)- available now

Uptown Strat ($1,999.99) – available now

Troublemaker Tele Custom ($2,399.99) – available now

The Troublemaker Custom w/ Bigsby ($2,499.99)

Tele Mágico ($2,299.99)

Strat Jazz Deluxe ($2,299.99)

Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster ($1,999.99)

Troublemaker Tele Deluxe

The body is a solid chunk of mahogany, known for its mid-range growl and sustain. The 12” radius neck with ebony fingerboard and 22 medium-jumbo frets promise smooth action even with the most aggressive playing, and its custom Double TapTM humbucking pickups give the Troublemaker its rowdy-yet-refined voice. The Troublemaker Tele Deluxe is offered in Olympic White.

Specifications:

• Mahogany body

• Custom Double Tap humbucking pickup

• Modern “C” shaped solid mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard

• 22 medium jumbo frets

• Push-Push volume controls activate Double Tap technology for both pickups

• Comes with a deluxe hardshell case

Price: $2,399.99