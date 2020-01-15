All New Fullerton Series Ukuleles Bring Iconic Fender Electric Guitar Body Shapes, Colors to the Ukulele Community

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (January 16, 2020)—Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today celebrates the release of the newest model in the American Acoustasonic® Series and an all-new lineup of electric-inspired ukuleles at Winter NAMM 2020 in Anaheim, Calif. The additions include the cutting-edge, American-made Acoustasonic Stratocaster and the Fullerton Series ukuleles inspired by Fender’s most iconic electric guitars.

Acoustasonic Strat

Building off of the highly successful Acoustasonic Telecaster® released at Winter NAMM 2019, the American Acoustasonic Stratocaster features all-new tone woods and voices with even more electric possibilities. Along with three unique electric voices on the selector switch, the Acoustasonic Stratocaster also adds all-new acoustic options, including short scale and concert body with a slotted headstock.

“We are proud to continue expanding our most sonically innovative platform with the American Acoustasonic Stratocaster,” said Billy Martinez, Fender VP Category Manager, Acoustic Division. “Following in the footsteps of what Fender accomplished over 70 years ago, it was a natural and authentic progression for us to start with the Telecaster model and then offer a Stratocaster counterpart with its own unique voices. We can’t wait to see what musicians, both Strat enthusiasts and acoustic fans, will achieve in their creative process with this new range of voices the Acoustasonic Stratocaster unlocks.”

Designed with a fully-hollow body and Fender’s patented Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS), the American Acoustasonic Stratocaster offers a new sonic experience that is naturally loud and resonant both on and off stage. This hybrid guitar features an Acoustasonic Noiseless™ magnetic pickup that delivers a unique set of Stratocaster-inspired voicings and hum-free Fender electric tone, that can be played solo or blended with an acoustic voice to create new sounds. The Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine powers the Acoustasonic Stratocaster and provides a new body style and tone wood combinations that enable musicians to curate an all-new collection of acoustic and electric voices. This contemporary guitar also features a mahogany Stratocaster neck with an ebony fingerboard and thin line body that makes it both comfortable and easy to play.



“We’ve removed all the obstacles associated with playing an acoustic guitar, giving players those same sounds with an electric neck and comfortable thin line acoustic body – all in a familiar Strat body shape,” Martinez added. “At the same time, this guitar still gives you all the tonal options you would get in a Dreadnought, concert or auditorium acoustic guitar.”

Inspired by the legacy guitar maker’s electric roots in Southern California, the Fullerton Series brings the character and feel of Fender’s iconic guitar body shapes to the ukulele category. Aimed at those musicians looking for a unique take on a ukulele that has a body shape deeply rooted in tradition, the Fullerton Series tips the hat to Fender’s Telecaster®, Stratocaster and Jazzmaster models, ensuring players will stand out at every performance. Each ukulele features a laminated spruce top, maple neck with a laminated walnut fingerboard and Fender-designed preamp system that enables players to alter the sound via a single tone knob. Designed with comfort and ease in mind, the Fullerton Series also has a convenient no-tie bridge, making string changes a breeze in comparison to traditional ukulele bridges that require special knotting.

“The Fullerton Series is a true representation of blending iconic Fender style with the functionality of a traditional ukulele to diversify the way that players can express their vibe and personality on stage,” Martinez said.

Each model is available in the traditional colors that each Fender electric guitar is known for – with the exception of the Jazzmaster which will be available in a brand new color, Tidepool. All of these ukuleles and more will be displayed at Winter NAMM 2020:

The American Acoustasonic Stratocaster – $1,999.99

The Fullerton Series Ukuleles – $199.99, including: