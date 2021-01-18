As they kick off their 75th year in business, Fender continues the innovative ways established by founder Leo Fender with bold new special versions of the Stratocaster®, Telecaster®, Precision Bass® and Jazz Bass® guitar lines. We’ve got the scoop for you here, straight from the source, on what players can expect in 2021. Look for more new product announcements from Fender and many other manufacturers here on our website every day this week and throughout the month.

The limited-edition guitars in the 75th Anniversary Series honor the timeless Fender designs that reshaped music, and feature unique finishes, premium pickups and comfortable necks. Each limited-edition Made in the USA axe is a fitting homage to one of the world’s most popular electric guitar models, providing classic Fender style and tone. The exclusive, upscale package includes a custom Inca Silver molded hard shell case with plush Lake Placid Blue interior, a special certificate of authenticity, a 75th anniversary ingot inlaid into the back of the headstock and an engraved anniversary neck plate. All models are available with ash bodies in 2-color Bourbon Burst, one-piece maple necks and Custom Shop pickups.

Fender 75th Anniversary models

Models include (taken from Fender press release):

Fender 75th Anniversary Commemorative Stratocaster®

• The 75th Anniversary Commemorative Stratocaster® ($1,949.99) is decked out in a beautiful 2-Color Bourbon Burst finish over an ash body, with gold hardware and pearl button locking tuners. The one-piece maple neck features a Deep “C” profile, rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a sculpted neck heel for unsurpassed comfort and playability. Custom Shop Fat ‘60s pickups provide sweet Strat tone with added low-end punch while a 2-point tremolo with cold-rolled steel block enhances sparkle, sustain and tuning stability. Available February.

Fender 75th Anniversary Commemorative Telecaster®

● The 75th Anniversary Commemorative Telecaster® ($1,949.99) is decked out in a beautiful 2-Color Bourbon Burst finish over ash body, gold hardware and pearl button locking tuners. The one-piece maple neck features a Deep “C” profile, rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a sculpted neck heel for unsurpassed comfort and playability. Custom Shop Twisted Tele pickups deliver searing Telecaster twang with sparkle and clarity. A top-load/string-through bridge with compensated “bullet” saddles provides superb intonation and versatility. Available February.

Fender 75th Anniversary Commemorative Jazz Bass®

● The 75th Anniversary Commemorative Jazz Bass® ($2,049.99) is decked out in a beautiful 2-Color Bourbon Burst finish over an ash body with gold hardware. The one-piece maple neck features a Slim “C” neck profile, rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super- Natural” satin finish and a sculpted neck heel for unsurpassed comfort and playability. Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass pickups offer vintage-style growl, mid-range and clarity while the HiMassTM Vintage bridge enhances sustain, resonance and stability. Available February.

Fender 75th Anniversary Commemorative Precision Bass®

● The 75th Anniversary Commemorative Precision Bass® ($1,999.99) is decked out in a beautiful 2-Color Bourbon Burst finish over an ash body with gold hardware. The one-piece maple neck features a ’63 Precision Bass neck profile, rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a sculpted neck heel for unsurpassed comfort and playability. Custom Shop ’62 P Bass pickups serve up vintage-style low-end and punch while the HiMassTM Vintage bridge enhances sustain, resonance and stability. Available February.

Additional Ensenada-built 75th Anniversary guitars include the iconic Stratocaster®, Telecaster®, Jazz Bass® and Precision Bass® models all priced at $849.99 USD and are available February 2021 in a special edition Diamond Anniversary with Maple fingerboard. Specs include a “Modern C” profile, medium jumbo frets and a satin finish for supreme comfort and playability.