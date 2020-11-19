Guitar slinger Brad Paisley teams up with Fender for his second Signature guitar- the Fender Brad Paisley Signature Esquire®.

“The Esquire® is a streamlined, working-man’s guitar,” Paisley said in announcing the guitar’s release. “It’s really important to me that you hear an echo of the past in the stuff that I do, and in that sense, this guitar encompasses what I try to do musically. It has a retro feel, but at the same time, it’s progressive, with a new style of pickup that hasn’t been done before.”

This Signature Esquire® is given the RoadWorn® treatment for a vintage look and feel. The body material is a lightweight Paulownia with Spruce top and back and finished in a black sparkle. The maple neck with 9.5” radius fingerboard improves the playability over previous Esquire® guitars but features a classic V-shaped profile in a nod to the guitar’s heritage. American Professional compensated saddles in a vintage bridge show an attention to detail and quality, while the black paisley-patterned nods to the artist’s influence. The hardware features a Fender® custom Brad Paisley bridge pickup, alongside a unique Seymour Duncan® Brad Paisley Signature “secret agent” pickup, hidden under the beautiful pickguard featuring an updated version of the artist’s Paisley design.

“At Fender, we remain dedicated to supporting country music and the Nashville guitar community,” said Ben Blanc-Dumont, Director of Artist Marketing for Fender in Nashville. “In addition to being one of the most influential artists in country music’s history, Brad Paisley is also one of the most-respected guitar players in the world. Working with Brad on his Fender signature models is always an incredible process. He is so focused on getting every little detail right, not only to match his musical vision, but also for all kinds of guitarists – from aspiring players to professionals.”

Street price: $1399.99