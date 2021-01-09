Fender adds to the Strat Jazz Deluxe to their Parallel Universe Volume II Series. The guitar’s highlights include boutique appointments, offset elegance, and, of course, the versatility of a Stratocaster®. The Transparent Faded Seafoam Green color makes this instrument stand out on stage. Other features are a figured flame maple top-on-bound, slab Jazzmaster® body which evokes high-class jazz guitars and deliver substantial resonance, a silky-smooth one-piece rosewood neck with 9.5” radius and 22 narrow tall frets. Despite its unconventional beauty, the heart of this head-turner is pure Fender®. With three Texas Special Stratocaster pickups and a 2-point American Pro Strat bridge, the Strat Jazz Deluxe delivers proven sound – versatile enough to cover almost any genre.

Fender Strat Jazz Deluxe

Specs:

Two-point synchronized tremolo with bentsteel saddles

Custom Shop Texas special Stratocastersingle coil

22 narrow tall frets

Comes with a deluxe hardshell case

Price: $2,299.99