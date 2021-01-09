Fender Introduces The Parallel Universe Volume II Series Strat Jazz Deluxe

Fender Parallel Universe Strat Jazz Deluxe

Fender adds to the Strat Jazz Deluxe to their Parallel Universe Volume II Series. The guitar’s highlights include boutique appointments, offset elegance, and, of course, the versatility of a Stratocaster®. The Transparent Faded Seafoam Green color makes this instrument stand out on stage. Other features are a figured flame maple top-on-bound, slab Jazzmaster® body which evokes high-class jazz guitars and deliver substantial resonance, a silky-smooth one-piece rosewood neck with 9.5” radius and 22 narrow tall frets. Despite its unconventional beauty, the heart of this head-turner is pure Fender®. With three Texas Special Stratocaster pickups and a 2-point American Pro Strat bridge, the Strat Jazz Deluxe delivers proven sound – versatile enough to cover almost any genre.

Fender Strat Jazz Deluxe

Specs:
Two-point synchronized tremolo with bentsteel saddles
Custom Shop Texas special Stratocastersingle coil
22 narrow tall frets
Comes with a deluxe hardshell case

Price: $2,299.99

