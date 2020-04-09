Stuck inside against your will these days? Staring at that guitar and thinking ‘hey, now I have the time to really learn how to play it?’ Well our friends at Fender are offering new users a free 3 month subscription to Fender Play, the complete online learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. Research has shown that playing an instrument offers both mental and physical health benefits like de-stressing, increased creativity, and boosting the immune system. While concerts and shows are off the table for the time being, music lovers can still play their favorite songs and make some noise at home.

After bringing these free lessons to everyone three weeks ago and an outpouring of support from over 150 artists like Jimmy Page, H.E.R., Brendon Urie, Ashley McBryde, Tash Sultana and Orville Peck, more than half a million people have signed up to access the app. To further share the power of music, Fender will now offer free lessons to the first 1 million users who sign up for the 3-month Fender Play giveaway.

The Fender Play platform uses instructor-guided videos to assist those embarking on their musical journey. From classics like Led Zeppelin to contemporary artists like Sia and Shawn Mendes, the Fender Play library allows users to pick their favorite genre and instrument of choice and start jamming! All styles and levels of playing are covered. And you can learn acoustic, electric, bass and ukulele!

Fender is offering a 3 month subscription to Fender Play for free!

You’ll be ready for that live stream gig you’ve wanted to do in no time!

Getting Fender Play for Free: visit fender.com/playthrough to redeem your code. Once you have redeemed your code you can download the app via google play or app store and sign into your account. You can also sign into Fender Play via web/desktop.

#partnercontent