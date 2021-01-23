Fender has a lot of history behind them, but the manufacturer is always looking to take the best of the past and move forward with new products. At this year’s NAMM ‘Believe In Music’ week, the heralded manufacturer announced two new amplifiers which capture that sound of coveted 1968 tones, and a third personal guitar amp offering a wide selection of the modern Mustang series.

Here’s the info straight from Fender:

The ‘68 Custom range has become an extremely popular amp series for guitarists who love classic Fender sounds. This year, Fender expands that range with the addition of the Pro Reverb and Vibro Champ. For those who want a bit more variety, additions to the Mustang line will ensure players have access to any tone possible. In addition, the Mustang Micro, an exciting addition to the Mustang line, will ensure players can practice with great tone anywhere.

Fender ’68 Custom Pro Reverb

● ‘68 Custom Pro Reverb ($1,299.99) The ‘68 Custom Pro Reverb™ takes its cues from the original 40-watt model, improving its portability and tonal flexibility by reducing the cabinet size and weight, moving to a single-channel format and single 12” speaker and adding a middle tone control. This refined and upgraded amp is the perfect size and volume for almost any gig and may be the ultimate pedal-friendly platform. Available April.

Fender ‘68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb

● ‘68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb ($749.99) At just 5 watts, the original Vibro Champ® was famous for its classic Fender tremolo, tube sparkle and killer grind. The `68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb improves on the classic amp by adding hall reverb and using a larger 10” speaker for increased low end. These additions make this little wonder perfect for rehearsal, home recording or even small gigs. Available April.

Fender Mustang Micro

● Mustang Micro ($99.99) The Mustang Micro is a complete personal guitar amplifier featuring a wide selection of tones from the wildly popular Mustang series of amps. Simply plug Mustang Micro directly into your guitar, connect a pair of headphones and choose your amp and effects. It’s ideal for any player from beginner to pro, making it quick and easy to get great tones when jamming silently at home or on the go. You can even play along to your favorite tracks or instructional videos using the built-in Bluetooth audio connection. Main features include: an all-in-one personal headphone amplifier with onboard DSP, 12 amp and 13 effects models from the Mustang GTX series for a wide range of clean and dirty tones, Bluetooth audio streaming with audio/video sync for playing along in real time and a USB interface for recording output and firmware updates. Available April.

